NBA Draft Board: Turkey’s Alperen Sengun

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder own two picks just outside the lottery at No. 16 and No. 18 overall. One of the prospects who could fall in that range is Alperen Sengun who most recently played overseas in Turkey.

Profile:

The second-best center in this draft, Sengun is an extremely crafty playmaker in the paint standing at 6-foot-10. More of a traditional center, he recently became the Turkish League’s MVP at 18 years old after averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Strengths:

When it comes to strength, Sengun will immediately check the box of being able to play physically with the biggest guys in the NBA. For his size, he’s also a great passer, projecting to be a big who offense can be run through in certain sets.

Not only can Sengun back defenders down to get to the rim with his lower-body strength, but he’s also got a series of crafty post moves. His spin to get around defenders is tough to guard and his arsenal of moves should only continue to expand as he joins an NBA team.

Weaknesses:

Sengun could be a project in the NBA at his young age, but for a team willing to take the time to develop him, he could end up being the steal of the draft. His current game is almost exclusively in the paint, lacking the ability to stretch the floor that nearly every successful NBA center possesses.

His defense will also need work, as the centers in the NBA he will defend are going to be much more skilled than even the professionals in Turkey. Sengun doesn’t have much of a vertical game on either end of the floor and doesn’t find himself above the rim much. With that in mind, his ability to be a big time shot blocker could be limited.