NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham Not A Lock For Top Pick?

Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State looks to be the favorite for the top pick in July's draft, but is he a lock to get selected first?

Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham was a freshman sensation in college last season, winning Big 12 Player of the Year before entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

Over the past few months, nearly every draft analyst and scout around the world has pinned Cunningham as the top pick in July's draft.

However, that may not be the case.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN recently reported that Cunningham isn't a lock for being selected No. 1 overall by the Pistons in the upcoming draft.

"Cunningham is not any kind of lock at No. 1 from everything I've gathered," said Givony. "Detroit is continuing to conduct due diligence on a group that also includes Jalen Green and especially Evan Mobley, while also exploring several trade opportunities that have emerged."

Whether Cunningham goes first overall or not, the Oklahoma City Thunder are among the teams who have called Detroit to shop that pick.

Givony said Cleveland, Houston, New Orleans and Oklahoma City are among those making overtures to evaluate what it would take to move up to the No. 1 slot, although discussions are in very early stages.

It appears Cunningham is the clear favorite to be selected with the top pick, but not a lock. Additionally, the Pistons are at least hearing offers for what teams would offer to buy that pick.

The 2021 NBA Draft is just over three weeks away.