NBA Mock Draft: Cody Williams Remains Popular Selection for OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are an intruiging team to follow into the 2024 NBA Draft.
The team recently made a trade that sent Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in return for Alex Caruso. While trading the potential of Giddey might have been hard for Oklahoma City, the potential never was going to be realized in a Thunder jersey. Caruso is a perfect scheme fit and will help the team win now.
The trade might just impact how the team approaches the draft, which is less than a week away. Names like Devin Carter and Jared McCain -- fun guard options in the draft -- likely don't make sense for the team anymore as the guard rotation might just be set for the future.
Now, the Thunder can take a swing on a high-upside pick without much reprecussion thanks to the trade. Plenty of recent mock drafts have projected Tidjane Salauan to Oklahoma City, though Cody Williams has been a mock draft favorite since the cycle began.
Thunder On SI and NBA Draft on SI's Derek Parker recently released his mock draft 7.0 giving different franchises new looks with their pick. For the Thunder, Williams was the selection -- pairing him with his older brother jalen in Oklahoma City.
"At No. 12 we have the Oklahoma City Thunder grabbing Colorado wing Cody Williams, the brother of Thunder star Jalen Williams," Parker said. "I'm leaning towards this being the pick for OKC on draft night."
Williams averaged 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game while appearing in 24 games, earning 18 starts. He dealt with injury in his lone season at Colorado, but he posted an impressive 42 efficiency on 3-pointers, albeit on low volume, over the course of the season.
"He offers the lengthy, do-it-all skillset the front office values at a position of need," Parker continued. "Williams takes pride in his defense, he can get out in transition, makes plays and puts the ball on the floor. While he's what I would consider to be a project shooter, OKC has heralded shooting coach Chip Engelland on staff."
The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward was a blue-chip, top recruit in the 2023 high school recruiting cycle and he could very well jump high in the lottery on draft night.
