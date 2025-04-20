NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Former 5-Star Prospect in Top 15
Earlier this week, the Miami Heat won two games in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament to secure the No. 8 seed.
Miami will likely get sent home after one round of action, as the Tyler Herro-led bunch is set to meet the 64-16 Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Heat's entry into the playoffs is significant for the Thunder.
Due to pick protections from a previous trade, the Heat earning a playoff spot gives Oklahoma City the No. 15 pick in this summer's NBA Draft.
Coming off a 68-win regular season, the Thunder already own a pick swap with the LA Clippers in the upcoming draft, and now hold the first pick outside of the lottery as well.
In a recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI, the website slotted Liam McNeeley to OKC at No. 15.
In his lone season at Connecticut, McNeeley averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, McNeeley has ideal size on the wing and could become a solid role player in the NBA if he can consistently knock down perimeter shots.
Coming out of high school, McNeeley was rated the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 small forward in the country, according to 247Sports.
Later in the first round, the publication paired St. Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming with Oklahoma City at pick No. 25.
Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during his junior season with the Hawks, earning significant NBA Draft buzz. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Fleming's size and production make him an intriguing prospect.
Additionally, the All-Atlantic 10 honoree shot 39% from beyond the arc on 4.5 attempts per game, showcasing the ability to stretch the floor.
In the second round, NBA Draft on SI slotted national champion Alex Condon to the Thunder at pick No. 44.
Condon was a key peice of Florida's NCAA title team in 2024-25, averaging 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc as a sophomore for the Gators.
Listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, Condon would add more size to OKC's roster, and offers solid defensive upside on a team that clearly values that specific skill set. Condon likely needs to improve on offense, however, to become a regular NBA rotation player.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.