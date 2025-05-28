NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Pair of 5-Star Freshman in Round One
Oklahoma City Thunder fans may not be focused on the NBA Draft, but in less than a month, OKC will have the chance to add three more players to an already deep roster.
After a few tactical manuevers from Sam Presit throughout the years, Oklahoma City owns the No. 15, No. 24 and No. 44 overall selections in the 2025 cycle. With a talented group of prospects in the class, the Thunder could find valuable role players, or elect to trade their picks for future assets or players.
If Presti and company decide to keep all three of their picks, the team will should have a few intriguing options in the draft.
In a recent mock draft from NBA Draft on SI, the website paired two high-profile freshman with Oklahoma City in the first round. First, the publication slotted Georgia freshman Asa Newell to the Thunder with the No. 15 pick.
Newell averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, a steal and a block per game while shooting 54.3% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc in his lone season with the Bulldogs. At the NBA Draft Combine, Newell measured at 6-foot-9 and 223 pounds without shoes, also registering a 6-foot-11 and a quarter inch wingspan.
Coming out of high school, Newell was the No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 4 power forward in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Now, Newell enters the NBA Draft, where he is likely to be a top 20 pick, following one season of college basketball. In OKC, Newell would give the team another athletic center option alongside Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams.
At pick No. 24 in NBA Draft on SI's most recent mock draft, the publication paired another 5-star freshman with the Thunder in Illinois standout Will Riley.
Hailing from The Phelps School, Riley was rated the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 6 small forward in last year's recruiting class. As a freshman at Illinois, the former 5-star only started nine games, but still averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range.
At the combine, Riley measured at 6-foot-8 and a quarter of an inch without shoes to go along with a wingspan stretching 6-foot-8 and three quarters of an inch.
With good size on the wing, Riley would add another element to the Thunder's rotation if he is able to crack the lineup after a few years of development.
In the second round, NBA Draft on SI paired Florida State's Jamir Watkins with Oklahoma City.
At the combine, Watkins measured at 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds without shoes, also boasting a wingspan just longer than 6-foot-11. As a senior, the FSU standout averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.