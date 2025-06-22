NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two College Freshman in First Round
Just a few days after the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers meet for a historic Game 7 in the 2025 NBA Finals, the 2025 NBA Draft will kick off.
Of course, much of the NBA world is still focused on what has been an entertaining championship matchup, but the June 25 event is approaching fast.
Even after winning the Western Conference, OKC still holds the No. 15 and No. 24 selections in this year's class, and have the chance to add a few intriguing prospects to a roster that is already one of the deepest in the NBA.
Sam Presti and company could elect to target younger prospects with the potential to develop into solid players once the team is forced to move on from its current pieces, or the ballyhooed general manager could target older prospects who are more prepared to help the team immediately.
A recent mock draft has the team taking two young prospects, including one who has the attributes and production to earn time on the floor early in his career.
NBA Draft on SI's latest projection paired Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with Oklahoma City at No. 15 overall.
During Sorber's lone season with the Hoyas, the former 4-star recruit averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53.2% from the field and 16.2% from beyond the arc.
After a solid freshman year, Sorber measured at 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch without shoes, weighing 262 pounds and boasting an inrecible 7-foot-6 wingspan. Sorber's length and collegiate production indicate that the potential top-20 pick could be a high-level defender in the NBA.
At No. 24 overall, NBA Draft on SI slotted North Carolina wing Drake Powell to the Thunder.
A former 5-star recruit, Powell averaged 7.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range on 2.6 attempts per contest.
At the NBA Combine, Powell measured at 6-foot-5 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while weighing 200 pounds and recording a 7-foot wingspan. The Tar Heels' standout is also one of the best athletes in the 2025 draft class, notching the top standing and max vertical leaps in Chicago.
With good length and athleticim paired with his college production, Powell has the potential to be a high-level defender and reliable 3-point shooter at the next level.
