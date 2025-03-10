NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two College Prospects in First Round
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season.
Mark Daigneault and company boast a 53-11 record heading into Monday night's contest against the Denver Nuggets, and boast two All-Stars and an MVP candidate on the roster. Yet, due to nifty negotiations by Sam Presti and company on the trade market over the past few years, OKC is set to have two picks in the first round of the upcoming draft and potentially one in the top 10.
In a recent mock draft from Derek Parker of Draft Digest, the Oklahoma City Thunder's first pick landed at No. 7, where Parker paired South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles with OKC. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, the Gamecocks' sophomore forward is averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 58.5% from the field.
Murray-Boyles' size and defensive versatility would seemingly make the former 4-star recruit a good fit in Oklahoma City's system, where he could be add to the team's depth.
Murray-Boyles is not a strong 3-point shooter, though, at 25% from beyond the arc on just one attempt per game. While this doesn't necessarily rule Murray-Boyles out from being a contributor in Oklahoma City, it is an area of the prospect's game that would have to improve in the NBA.
To start the month of March, Murray-Boyles recorded 35 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals while shooting 12-of-16 from the field in a win against John Calipari and Arkansas. The sophomore is currently ranked No. 9 on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board.
At No. 17, Parked slotted Georgetown freshman Thomas Sorber to the Thunder.
Listed at 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds, the Trenton, New Jersey, product was rated a 4-star prospect coming out of high school and has stepped into a major role for the Hoyas in his first year on campus. Sorber is averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 53.2% from the field.
Like Murray-Boyles, Sorber is not a high-volume 3-point shooter. As Isaiah Hartenstein has proved this season, though, big men can thrive in the Daigneault's scheme, even if they aren't perimeter shooters like Chet Holmgren.
Sorber is currently ranked No. 17 on Draft Digest's 2025 Big Board.
