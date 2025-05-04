NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Two Former 5-Stars in First Round
On Saturday evening, Oklahoma City learned its opponent in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Thunder will meet Denver with a trip to the Western Conference Finals on the line, setting up what should be an entertaining series between the league's two MVP frontrunners. Regardless of what happens in the next round, OKC currently holds two first round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, including the No. 15 overall selection.
Sam Presti and company could elect to trade either of their first two picks, but the Thunder's front office may decide to add even more depth to the team's roster with two more swings of the bat.
In a recent mock draft from Kyle Boone at CBS Sports, Oklahoma City picked up two freshman from the college basketball ranks who were touted as 5-star recruits.
First, at No. 15 overall, Boone paired Georgia freshman Asa Newell with the Thunder.
The 6-foot-11 forward was rated the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports and averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, a steal and a block per game duing his lone season with the Bulldogs. Newell shot 54.3% from the field and 29.2% from beyond the arc as a freshman.
With Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams already filling out the Thunder's center rotation, Oklahoma City may not need Newell to be a star immediatly. Harteinstein has just two years left on his contract after this season, and the former Georgia star could be the veteran center's replacement if OKC doesn't bring Hartentien back.
At No. 24, Boone slotted Arizona freshman Carter Bryant to the Thunder.
A 6-8, 225-pound 19-year-old, the Wildcats' wing has the ideal frame and play style of a prototypical "3 & D" role player. Rated the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, an assist and a block per game in his lone season with the Wildcats.
Bryant connected on 46% of his field goals and 37.1% from 3-point range while averaging around 19 minutes per game. Still a raw prospect who needs to make improvements before being a rotation player at the next level, Bryant could develop into another talented wing defender for OKC.
