NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Land Pair of Productive College Prospects
Oklahoma City is knotted 2-2 in a heated NBA Finals battle against the Indiana Pacers, and within a week of the series ending, the NBA Draft will take place.
While most teams playing in the championship series don't have the luxury of adding two first round picks, including a selection in the top 15, the Thunder are a break from the norm. After years of strategic planning from general manager Sam Presti, the team will have the chance to make its roster even deeper later this month.
In a recent mock draft from USA Today, the publication slotted two productive collegiate prospects to OKC in the first round.
At No. 15 overall, the projection paired Michigan big man Danny Wolf with the Thunder.
A three-year college player who spent his first two seasons at Yale, Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc.
At the NBA Combine, Wolf measured at 6-foot-10 and half an inch without shoes while weighing 251 pounds and boasting a 7-foot-2 and a quarter of an inch wingspan. With good numbers in college and strong measurements, the Wolverines star could rise up draft boards before the June 25 date.
Wolf isn't a strong 3-point shooter and has some athletic limitations that could prevent him from beind an incredible defender, but the former Yale standout has the playmaking ability, rebounding prowess and length to fit well in Oklahoma City.
With pick No. 24, USA Today's mock draft slotted Colorado State wing Nique Clifford to the Thunder.
Clifford is one of the older prospects in the 2025 draft class at 23-years-old, but has the experiecne and skill set to potentially give him a role with the Thunder. The Rams' star has made 122 career starts in college, and averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a redshirt senior.
Clifford shot 49.6% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc on 4.5 attempts per game in his final season of college basketball. At the combine, the former 4-star recruit checked in at 6-foot-5 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while weighing 202 pounds and recording a 6-foot-8 wingspan.
In addition to his production and size, Clifford's athleticism makes him a threat in transition, which would make the likely first round pick a solid fit in OKC.
