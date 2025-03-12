NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select 5-Star Duke Freshman in Top 10
With the NBA regular season entering its final month, the upcoming draft cycle is about to take center stage for a number of teams across the league.
While the Oklahoma City Thunder will still be competing in mid-April, the organization will also be deep into its scouting process, as the team could have a top 10 pick in the upcoming draft. Unlike most of the other franchises selecting in the lottery, OKC is in a unique position due to its draft capital and concurrent success on the court.
As long as the Philadelphia 76ers aren't awarded a top six pick in the upcoming draft lottery, the Thunder will own the rights to their selection.
In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report, Jonathan Wasserman slotted Duke freshman Khaman Maluach to Oklahoma City at No. 7, a pick the team received in a trade with the 76ers.
Listed at 7-foot-2 and 250 pounds, Maluach has a rare physical frame combined with impressive agility and athleticism. As a recruit, the Rumbek, South Sudan, product was rated the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 center in the 2025 class.
In 31 starts for the Blue Devils, Maluach is averaging eight points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while playing 20.6 minutes per game.
"Scouts don't sound concerned by Maluach's raw offense or pedestrian shot-blocking numbers," Wasserman wrote. "At his size with the way he moves, they see a surefire finishing weapon and defensive disruptor whose pre-Duke flashes of shotmaking hint at another route to offensive upside. Given Maluach's limited role with the Blue Devils, he's a candidate to sell more teams during workouts with some masked shooting range for a prospect who's likely to measure similarly to Rudy Gobert."
Maluach would give the Thunder another center option alongside Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams. Having three solid veterans also gives Maluach the chance to learn and improve his game before becoming a crucial part of the rotation.
Additionally, if Maluach did develop into a solid role player, Oklahoma City would have the flexibility to move on from Hartenstein when his contract ends.
At No. 17, Wasserman paired French forward Noah Penda with the Thunder.
Penda is listed at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, offering good size and defensive versatility at 20-years-old. In 21 games this season, the 20-year-old is averaging 10 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game, according to Basketball Reference.
