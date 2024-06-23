NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Sharpshooting Wing Dalton Knecht
On Friday, Kyle Boone published his most recent mock draft for CBS Sports.
In his newest edition, coming with less than a week until the NBA Draft, Boone slotted former Northern Colorado and Tennessee wing prospect Dalton Knecht to the Oklahoma City Thunder at pick No. 12.
After averaging 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in his lone season with the Volunteers, Knecht quickly rocketed up draft boards and earned national recognition. In addition to earning All-SEC and SEC Player of the Year honors in 2023-24, the former junior college star was also a consensus All-American and NCAA All-Region selection.
While Knecht's numbers and accomplishments are impressive, his size and shooting splits are what truly set the Prairie View (CO) product apart from his peers in the 2024 NBA Draft. As a redshirt senior at Tennessee, Knecht shot 45.8% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts per game.
At the NBA Combine, Knecht measured a quarter of an inch over 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds without shoes. Additionally, the experienced wing prospect recorded a 6-foot-9 wingspan and a standing reach of 8-feet and 7.5 inches.
Prior to his time at Tennessee, Knecht spent two years at Northern Colorado preceded by two years at Northeastern Junior College, also in the Centennial State. After averaging just under nine points per game in his first season with the Bears, Knecht took a huge step forward in 2022-23, scoring over 20 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.
With good size on the wing and proven shooting ability, Knect would be a solid bench player for Oklahoma City and could help improve the team's spacing. Being an older prospect, the Volunteers' star will have a better chance at being able to make an immediate impact, especially in a situation where he would get plenty of open looks.
Knecht's biggest concern is his defensive ability, however, with some scouts worried that he could be a liabilty at the next level. Still, with a solid group of defenders around him in OKC, the talented wing prospect could grow to become a passable team defender.
