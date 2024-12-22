NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Three College Freshman in First Round
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the NBA's best teams throughout the 2024-25 campaign, even without one of its top players.
Still, it's never too early to begin looking ahead to the draft as OKC will have the chance to add multiple pieces to a roster that is already leading the Western Conference. After the success that Sam Presti has had in the draft, there is a chance that even though the Thunder may not have a lottery pick this season, the team's GM can still find a talented prospect.
In a recent mock draft from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, the writer paired Alabama freshman Labaron Philon with the Thunder at pick No. 16.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 177 pounds, Philon was a 4-star recruit in the 2024 class, rated the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 3 point guard in the nation. In his first 11 games with the Crimson Tide, Philon is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and 27.6% from 3-point range.
Philon has started nine games for an Alabama team that is fresh off a trip to the final four and ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll.
"An advanced finishing package is what has stood out to me when watching Philon," Boone wrote. "He can get to the cup and score with either hand with his body contorted all sorts of ways. He plays fast but not rushed and I love how he dictates the pace."
With the No. 18 pick in Boone's mock draft, the writer slotted Maryland star freshman Derik Queen to the Thunder. Listed at 6-foot-10 and 246 pounds, Queen is averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 12 games with the Terrapins.
Boone paired Georgia freshman Asa Newell with the Thunder at pick No. 19. Both Queen and Newell were 5-star prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.
