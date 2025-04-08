NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select Two Intriguing College Prospects
The NBA regular season is also complete, and the offseason is looming in the near future for many teams across the league.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the midst of the greatest season in franchise history and will continue their campaign in the postseason, but the team likely still has its eyes on the NBA Draft.
Even during a great year, there are areas that OKC needs to improve if the team is going to continue the dominance it displayed this season. The NBA Draft will give the Thunder an opportunity to address some of these needs.
In a recent mock draft from Draft Digest, Oklahoma City selected two college prospects who could theoretically help the team in the future.
With the No. 21 pick in the website's mock draft, OKC selected St. Joe's forward Rasheer Fleming.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game as a junior in 2024-25. The All-Conference honoree has spent each of his three collegiate seasons with the Hawks after joining the team in the 2022 recruiting class.
Hailing from Camden, New Jersey, Fleming was unranked by 247Sports coming out of high school.
Despite being an unheralded prospect, Fleming developed into an all-around star for St. Joes, impacting the game on both ends of the floor. While the talented junior may not project to being a star at the next level, Fleming's versatility should make him a good role player in the NBA.
Additionally, with good positional size and defensive accumen, Fleming seems to be a strong fit in Oklahoma City. The Hawks' forward also shot 39% from beyond the arc this season, making him an intriguing prospect who could be picked earlier than expected on draft night.
In the second round of Draft Digest's mock draft, Sam Presti and company added recent national champion Alex Condon. Condon averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, earning All-SEC honors and helping Florida to a national championship.
Listed at 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, Condon is originally from Perth, Australia and joined the Gators' roster after spending time at the NBA Global Academy. Condon still needs to improve his skill set on offense, but has the potential to be a solid rotational big man in the NBA.
