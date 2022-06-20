NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Build High Upside Defense
later this week, the 2022 NBA Draft will finally take place, with teams around the league looking to improve rosters. and the Oklahoma City Thunder will have the chance to alter the future of their franchise with two sections in the lottery.
Oklahoma City has the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks this draft, which gives the team two legitimate shots at adding a key piece to the young core already intact. Although this class isn’t expected to be loaded with superstar talent, there’s certainly prospects that could make a significant impact now and in the future.
At this point in their rebuild, the Thunder will likely opt for taking the best player available at their pick rather than go for positional fit. With that in mind, who could they take?
Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two long, versatile prospects.
1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
6. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
8. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
9. San Antonio Spurs: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)
10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
11. New York Knicks: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)
13. Charlotte Hornets: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Williams (Forward | Santa Clara)
Holmgren and Sochan both have extremely high upside, especially on the defensive end. If Oklahoma City ends up with these two players, that side of the ball could be strong for many years to come.
