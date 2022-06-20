NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Build High Upside Defense

There's several high upside defenders in this class that the Thunder could target.

later this week, the 2022 NBA Draft will finally take place, with teams around the league looking to improve rosters. and the Oklahoma City Thunder will have the chance to alter the future of their franchise with two sections in the lottery.

Oklahoma City has the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks this draft, which gives the team two legitimate shots at adding a key piece to the young core already intact. Although this class isn’t expected to be loaded with superstar talent, there’s certainly prospects that could make a significant impact now and in the future.

At this point in their rebuild, the Thunder will likely opt for taking the best player available at their pick rather than go for positional fit. With that in mind, who could they take?

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two long, versatile prospects.

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 7. Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Jayne Kamin / Oncea-USA TODAY Sports 8. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 9. San Antonio Spurs: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 11. New York Knicks: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports 13. Charlotte Hornets: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Williams (Forward | Santa Clara) James Snook / USA Today

Holmgren and Sochan both have extremely high upside, especially on the defensive end. If Oklahoma City ends up with these two players, that side of the ball could be strong for many years to come.

