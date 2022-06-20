Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Build High Upside Defense

There's several high upside defenders in this class that the Thunder could target.

later this week, the 2022 NBA Draft will finally take place, with teams around the league looking to improve rosters. and the Oklahoma City Thunder will have the chance to alter the future of their franchise with two sections in the lottery. 

Oklahoma City has the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks this draft, which gives the team two legitimate shots at adding a key piece to the young core already intact. Although this class isn’t expected to be loaded with superstar talent, there’s certainly prospects that could make a significant impact now and in the future.

At this point in their rebuild, the Thunder will likely opt for taking the best player available at their pick rather than go for positional fit. With that in mind, who could they take?

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two long, versatile prospects.

1. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

2. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

3. Houston Rockets: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Williams (Forward | Santa Clara)

Jalen Williams

Holmgren and Sochan both have extremely high upside, especially on the defensive end. If Oklahoma City ends up with these two players, that side of the ball could be strong for many years to come. 

