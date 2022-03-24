Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Choose Most Underrated Forward in Class

For a rebuilding team like the Thunder, maximizing every draft pick is key.

As the 2021-22 season comes to an end over the next few weeks, the Oklahoma City Thunder are well positioned to land a top pick in the upcoming draft. Additionally, they’ve acquired two more first-round picks for the 2022 NBA Draft.

One is from the LA Clippers through the Paul George trade and the other is from the Phoenix Suns via the Chris Paul deal.

While both of those picks will likely convey outside of the lottery, there’s still deep talent in his upcoming class. As such, finding a quality player with Oklahoma City’s second and third picks in this draft is certainly possible. Just last year, Thunder GM Sam Presti managed to land guard Tre Mann at No. 18 overall.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder selecting two underrated prospects.

The Suns pick is essentially locked in at No. 30 overall, while the Clippers pick is still a bit unclear. It could land anywhere in range of 12 to 16 depending on how the rest of the regular season and play-in tournament unfolds.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Houston Rockets: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)

Malaki Branham, 2022 NBA Draft

17. Indiana Pacers: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Chicago Bulls: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)

E.J. Liddell, 2022 NBA Draft

19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

20. San Antonio Spurs: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Brooklyn Nets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

22. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

23. Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite

24. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

25. Dallas Mavericks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

26. Milwaukee Bucks: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Golden State Warriors: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Miami Heat: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft Lottery

29. Memphis Grizzlies: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska)

Bryce McGowens, 2022 NBA Draft

Both Eason and McGowens could be prospects that end up being better than their projected draft position. With size and athleticism, they’d likely get immediate playing time with the rebuilding Thunder.

