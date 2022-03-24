NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Choose Most Underrated Forward in Class
As the 2021-22 season comes to an end over the next few weeks, the Oklahoma City Thunder are well positioned to land a top pick in the upcoming draft. Additionally, they’ve acquired two more first-round picks for the 2022 NBA Draft.
One is from the LA Clippers through the Paul George trade and the other is from the Phoenix Suns via the Chris Paul deal.
While both of those picks will likely convey outside of the lottery, there’s still deep talent in his upcoming class. As such, finding a quality player with Oklahoma City’s second and third picks in this draft is certainly possible. Just last year, Thunder GM Sam Presti managed to land guard Tre Mann at No. 18 overall.
Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder selecting two underrated prospects.
The Suns pick is essentially locked in at No. 30 overall, while the Clippers pick is still a bit unclear. It could land anywhere in range of 12 to 16 depending on how the rest of the regular season and play-in tournament unfolds.
15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
16. Houston Rockets: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State)
17. Indiana Pacers: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee)
18. Chicago Bulls: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State)
19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)
20. San Antonio Spurs: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
21. Brooklyn Nets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
22. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International)
23. Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite)
24. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
25. Dallas Mavericks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
26. Milwaukee Bucks: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League)
27. Golden State Warriors: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)
28. Miami Heat: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
29. Memphis Grizzlies: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska)
Both Eason and McGowens could be prospects that end up being better than their projected draft position. With size and athleticism, they’d likely get immediate playing time with the rebuilding Thunder.
