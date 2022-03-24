NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Choose Most Underrated Forward in Class

As the 2021-22 season comes to an end over the next few weeks, the Oklahoma City Thunder are well positioned to land a top pick in the upcoming draft. Additionally, they’ve acquired two more first-round picks for the 2022 NBA Draft.

One is from the LA Clippers through the Paul George trade and the other is from the Phoenix Suns via the Chris Paul deal.

While both of those picks will likely convey outside of the lottery, there’s still deep talent in his upcoming class. As such, finding a quality player with Oklahoma City’s second and third picks in this draft is certainly possible. Just last year, Thunder GM Sam Presti managed to land guard Tre Mann at No. 18 overall.

Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. Their projection has the Thunder selecting two underrated prospects.

The Suns pick is essentially locked in at No. 30 overall, while the Clippers pick is still a bit unclear. It could land anywhere in range of 12 to 16 depending on how the rest of the regular season and play-in tournament unfolds.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports 16. Houston Rockets: Malaki Branham (Guard | Ohio State) Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports 17. Indiana Pacers: Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Tennessee) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 18. Chicago Bulls: EJ Liddell (Forward | Ohio State) Barbara J. Perenic / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK 19. Minnesota Timberwolves: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 20. San Antonio Spurs: Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports 21. Brooklyn Nets: Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 22. San Antonio Spurs: Nikola Jovic (Forward | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports 23. Denver Nuggets: MarJon Beauchamp (Forward | G League Ignite) Ken Blaze / USA Today 24. Memphis Grizzlies: Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 25. Dallas Mavericks: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 26. Milwaukee Bucks: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 27. Golden State Warriors: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 28. Miami Heat: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 29. Memphis Grizzlies: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 30. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bryce McGowens (Guard | Nebraska) Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Both Eason and McGowens could be prospects that end up being better than their projected draft position. With size and athleticism, they’d likely get immediate playing time with the rebuilding Thunder.

