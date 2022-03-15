NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Create Dynamic Guard Trio
There's just a few weeks left in the 2021-22 season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently the fourth-worst team in the NBA. With a young and beat up roster, wins have been hard to come by for the Thunder of late.
Over the final weeks of the season, each game will have a major impact on lottery odds and what pick Oklahoma City lands in the top ten.
Even if they don’t land one of the top three picks, there’s still potential generational talent outside of that range.
Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting the best guard in the class, which would solidify the OKC backcourt of the future.
Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder have the fourth highest lottery odds. However, the way the lottery shakes out could have them once again slipping outside the top five.
1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
2. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
3. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)
6. New Orleans Pelicans: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
7. Indiana Pacers: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
8. Portland Trail Blazers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
9. San Antonio Spurs: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
10. New York Knicks: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
11. Memphis Grizzlies: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
12. Washington Wizards: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
13. Atlanta Hawks: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)
14. Charlotte Hornets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
Ivey would be a perfect fit next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. What would that mean for Lu Dort?
