NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Create Dynamic Guard Trio

Although they're deep at guard, the Thunder could target another in the upcoming draft.

There's just a few weeks left in the 2021-22 season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently the fourth-worst team in the NBA. With a young and beat up roster, wins have been hard to come by for the Thunder of late.

Over the final weeks of the season, each game will have a major impact on lottery odds and what pick Oklahoma City lands in the top ten.

Even if they don’t land one of the top three picks, there’s still potential generational talent outside of that range.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting the best guard in the class, which would solidify the OKC backcourt of the future.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder have the fourth highest lottery odds. However, the way the lottery shakes out could have them once again slipping outside the top five.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 2. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 3. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. New Orleans Pelicans: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 7. Indiana Pacers: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 8. Portland Trail Blazers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 9. San Antonio Spurs: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 10. New York Knicks: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports 11. Memphis Grizzlies: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 12. Washington Wizards: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 13. Atlanta Hawks: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 14. Charlotte Hornets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports

Ivey would be a perfect fit next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. What would that mean for Lu Dort?

