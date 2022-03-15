Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Create Dynamic Guard Trio

Although they're deep at guard, the Thunder could target another in the upcoming draft.

There's just a few weeks left in the 2021-22 season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently the fourth-worst team in the NBA. With a young and beat up roster, wins have been hard to come by for the Thunder of late.

Over the final weeks of the season, each game will have a major impact on lottery odds and what pick Oklahoma City lands in the top ten.

Even if they don’t land one of the top three picks, there’s still potential generational talent outside of that range.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting the best guard in the class, which would solidify the OKC backcourt of the future.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder have the fourth highest lottery odds. However, the way the lottery shakes out could have them once again slipping outside the top five.

1. Orlando Magic: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Houston Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

3. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Sacramento Kings: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

6. New Orleans Pelicans: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Indiana Pacers: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

8. Portland Trail Blazers: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

10. New York Knicks: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

11. Memphis Grizzlies: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Washington Wizards: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

13. Atlanta Hawks: Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Charlotte Hornets: Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

Ivey would be a perfect fit next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. What would that mean for Lu Dort?

