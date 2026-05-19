How Social Media Reacted to the Spurs' Game 1 Win over the OKC Thunder
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The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs faced off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, offering a titanic bout that very well could play into the future Finals champion.
Ultimately, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs would be able to outlast the Thunder in double-overtime, fueled by the former No. 1 overall pick's historic night. the 7-foot-5 phenom would add 40 points and 22 rebounds, helping his squad to a small win.
In double overtime, the Thunder would hit a few shots to keep the game close, though a late-run from Wembanyama would cap the game.
The Spurs got off to a hot start, grabbing a nine-point lead just minutes into the game, though Alex Caruso would score OKC’s first seven points to get the home team back into it. The Thunder would claw their way back into the game slowly, ignited by Wembanyama’s first break, where OKC would score on four of five baskets to finish teh frame tied at 27.
The Spurs would asser their will even more in the second quarter, generating clean offense with Wembanyama on the floor. OKC won the Luke Kornet minutes as they did in the first frame, but the Spurs’ shot-making would help them nab a seven-point lead at the break.
The Thunder would rattle off a 14-6 run to open the fourth quarter, taking a one-point lead on Luguentz Dort’s first made basket. Cason Wallace was vital to the run, forcing multiple Spurs’ turnovers. Despite that, the Spurs would show the fearlessness they have all season, riding shot-making from Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and more to take a seven-point lead into the final frame.
The Thunder would make things interesting in the fourth, using its patented defense to fuel a late run. Caruso would continue his hot shooting, hitting a go-ahead three with just a few minutes remaining. The Spurs would grab a corner triple seconds later, tying it up at 97's.
With just 11 seconds remaining, Wembanyama would muscle his way to the middle of the floor for a push shot, putting his squad ahead, 101-99, with only a few possessions left. Gilgeous-Alexander would then slice his way to the basket for a tie.
Chet Holmgren, even amid an off night overall, would then deliver a game-saving block on Wembanyama to force overtime. Overtime would be competitive throughout, with the Thunder breaking up the inbound pass to force a second.
Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 1 of the Western Conference
The Thunder and Spurs will play Game 2 on Wednesday, May 20, from Oklahoma City, OK. the Spurs now holds a 1-0 lead as the series moves on. The series will continue for one more game in OKC, before moving to San Antonio for two tilts.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK