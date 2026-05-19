How Social Media Reacted to the Spurs' Game 1 Win over the OKC Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs faced off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, offering a titanic bout that very well could play into the future Finals champion.

Ultimately, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs would be able to outlast the Thunder in double-overtime, fueled by the former No. 1 overall pick's historic night. the 7-foot-5 phenom would add 40 points and 22 rebounds, helping his squad to a small win.

In double overtime, the Thunder would hit a few shots to keep the game close, though a late-run from Wembanyama would cap the game.

The Spurs got off to a hot start, grabbing a nine-point lead just minutes into the game, though Alex Caruso would score OKC’s first seven points to get the home team back into it. The Thunder would claw their way back into the game slowly, ignited by Wembanyama’s first break, where OKC would score on four of five baskets to finish teh frame tied at 27.

The Spurs would asser their will even more in the second quarter, generating clean offense with Wembanyama on the floor. OKC won the Luke Kornet minutes as they did in the first frame, but the Spurs’ shot-making would help them nab a seven-point lead at the break.

The Thunder would rattle off a 14-6 run to open the fourth quarter, taking a one-point lead on Luguentz Dort’s first made basket. Cason Wallace was vital to the run, forcing multiple Spurs’ turnovers. Despite that, the Spurs would show the fearlessness they have all season, riding shot-making from Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and more to take a seven-point lead into the final frame.

The Thunder would make things interesting in the fourth, using its patented defense to fuel a late run. Caruso would continue his hot shooting, hitting a go-ahead three with just a few minutes remaining. The Spurs would grab a corner triple seconds later, tying it up at 97's.

With just 11 seconds remaining, Wembanyama would muscle his way to the middle of the floor for a push shot, putting his squad ahead, 101-99, with only a few possessions left. Gilgeous-Alexander would then slice his way to the basket for a tie.

Chet Holmgren, even amid an off night overall, would then deliver a game-saving block on Wembanyama to force overtime. Overtime would be competitive throughout, with the Thunder breaking up the inbound pass to force a second.

Here’s how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to Game 1 of the Western Conference

Spurs are rolling out the youngest starting lineup in the all-time history of the NBA Conference Finals.



Harper (20)

Castle (21)

Vassell (25)

Champagnie (24)

Wembanyama (22)



Average age: 22 years, 346 days. — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) May 19, 2026

Victor Wembanyama finally gets the tip-in shot to drop after three offensive boards, and San Antonio is off to a 7-0 start with 10:17 on the clock. — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) May 19, 2026

Daigneault swapping Hartenstein for Caruso 2:36 into the game — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 19, 2026

Alex Caruso checks in for Hartenstein and immediately hits a 3 and OKC's first bucket of the game. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) May 19, 2026

Alex Caruso attacks the basket after a pass fake and gets the finish over Wemby, then a Spurs turnover leads to another Caruso rim finish. He has all 7 of OKC's points. Timeout San Antonio. 12-7. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 19, 2026

I WOULD DIE FOR ALEX CARUSO — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) May 19, 2026

Ajay Mitchell finds a trailing Jalen Williams, who soars through the air for a two-handed dunk.



He looked pretty explosive there after being out since April 22 with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) May 19, 2026

The Thunder had six possessions when Wemby was on the bench.



OKC scored in the paint 5/6 times. Four buckets from JDub. — Davis Cordova (@byDavisCordova) May 19, 2026

Welcome back, JDUB!



He's got 10 points in 9 minutes of action for OKC 👏 pic.twitter.com/NWCUeIQvuI — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

Dylan Harper is way too good for someone that's just a rookie — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) May 19, 2026

Don’t in anyway understand why Wiggins is out there.



He is not helpful on either side of the ball right now.



This is not the series to give him a chance. — All Things Thunder (@all_things_OKC) May 19, 2026

The Thunder have to win these minutes with Wemby and Castle off — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) May 19, 2026

Where would OKC be without Alex Caruso right now? He continues to be a defensive pest, and he's capitalizing on the open looks San Antonio gives him from deep.



Caruso just made his fourth 3-pointer on six attempts. He has a team-high 16 points, as the Thunder trails 40-35. — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) May 19, 2026

Spurs are amazing. Cant bring your C Game. — Tayler Peterson (@Tayler_P15) May 19, 2026

This is a heavyweight fight — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) May 19, 2026

I CANT BELIEVE WE GOT JARED MCCAIN — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) May 19, 2026

Build the statue. Retire the jerseys. Do it all. pic.twitter.com/ZMMt5ICH9V — Tony Lopez (@TonyMacLopez) May 19, 2026

With that 3-pointer by Devin Vassell, the Thunder is facing its largest deficit this playoffs (10 points).



Chet Holmgren answered back with a 3 of his own, but the home squad is already being challenged more tonight than in its previous eight games. #PorVida — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) May 19, 2026

Spurs continue to have an answer for every Thunder run. Impressive first half from San Antonio. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 19, 2026

SGA had four points in the first half — his lowest scoring half in the playoffs since the bubble against the Rockets. — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) May 19, 2026

I just don't know what you can even do against Wembanyama. I really don't. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 19, 2026

ONE-HANDED JAM.



Wemby (14p, 10r, 6-11 fgm) and the @spurs lead at the break of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals! pic.twitter.com/LbluqG96BG — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

CASONS A DAWG — All Things Thunder (@all_things_OKC) May 19, 2026

Adjustment by Daigneault to start Wallace in the second half is paying off. — Cliff Brunt (@CliffBruntOG) May 19, 2026

Cason Wallace causes an 8 second violation. Wow... — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) May 19, 2026

14-6 start to the third quarter, OKC leads 58-57 for the first time since the first quarter. — Matt Ravis (@mattravis) May 19, 2026

Dort finally gets one to fall. OKC up 58-57 with 7:46 left in the 3rd.



OKC finding creative ways to get buckets to start the 2nd half. — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) May 19, 2026

Shai finally attacks Wemby. Finishes an And1 over him.



Thunder down 89-84 with 5:26 left — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) May 19, 2026

THERE YOU GO SHAI — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) May 19, 2026

Wemby picks up his first foul of the game with 6 minutes and change in the 4th.



And it was a foul on an offensive rebound. — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) May 19, 2026

Spurs honest to God aren’t respecting a single member of the Thunder save SGA — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) May 19, 2026

Jalen Williams with a tough middy. OKC hanging around but the Spurs keep answering the call so far. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 19, 2026

The fact that the Thunder are even in this game with everyone outside of Alex Caruso bricking all night — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 19, 2026

It has been deemed a common foul https://t.co/Q8qpEJE04r — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) May 19, 2026

I’ve seen enough



Build the Alex Caruso statue — Jake (@SuperiorNBA) May 19, 2026

Caruso is a gamer. But Spurs have killed OKC from that corner in the fourth. Champagnie gets another. — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 19, 2026

Caruso statue NOW — 𝐙 🏆 (@homahoops) May 19, 2026

Dylan Harper calmly cashes in on both free throws to give San Antonio a 99-97 lead with 37.1 seconds remaining. Timeout OKC. — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) May 19, 2026

SGA TIES THE GAME 101!@spurs 101@okcthunder 101



3.1 SECONDS LEFT. SPURS BALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK. — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2026

How about a Chet Holmgren block on Wemby, and overtime. https://t.co/abwgCJf0sk — Derek Parker (@DParkOK) May 19, 2026

OH MY GOD



THIS. IS. CINEMA. — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) May 19, 2026

lol this is such fun basketball. Wow. Feels like the Playoffs just started — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) May 19, 2026

Caruso wasn’t feeling the camera pic.twitter.com/WhxOPIZMyP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 19, 2026

WEMBY LOGO 3 YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) May 19, 2026

I am just stunned by every possession of this game. — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 19, 2026

Wemby with a logo 3. I am demanding oxygen tanks be provided to media seating for the rest of the series if this pace continues. — Michael Martin (@MichaelOnSports) May 19, 2026

A 7’5 center just hit a game tying 3 with 30 seconds left from the FUCKING LOGO against the 64 WIN DEFENDING CHAMPS on the ROAD in OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/ZhtfRtLN0w — Nick Bateman (@nickbateman33) May 19, 2026

Double overtime. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) May 19, 2026

Harper's finishing man — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) May 19, 2026

Wemby just found another gear in this second overtime. Some demoralizing plays from him. — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 19, 2026

WEMBY OH MY GOD — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) May 19, 2026

The Thunder and Spurs will play Game 2 on Wednesday, May 20, from Oklahoma City, OK. the Spurs now holds a 1-0 lead as the series moves on. The series will continue for one more game in OKC, before moving to San Antonio for two tilts.