OKC Thunder Must Try Different Defensive Strategy Against Victor Wembanyama

The first game of the 2026 Western Conference Finals was a thriller that will likely be discussed for years to come.

San Antonio took down Oklahoma City 122-115 in double overtime in a contest that featured plenty of exciting moments and impressive stretches from both teams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied the game in regulation to force overtime, while a deep 3-pointer from Victor Wembanyama sent the contest to another extra period as the Spurs outlasted OKC.

Wembanyama dominated the second overtime, and the entire contest, finishing with 41 points, 24 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and a steal.

For most of the contest, Wembanyama was guarded by the Thunder’s wing players, with Lu Dort, Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams all spending significant time defending the Spurs’ star.

For Oklahoma City to find more success in Game 2 and have any hope of winning the series, Mark Daigneault will have to change his defensive strategy against Wembanyama.

Most of Wembanyama’s points came around the basket, where he was able to easily score over the smaller wing players who were guarding him. The Thunder need to keep the 22-year-old away from the rim and push him out to the perimeter in order to limit his scoring and rebounding prowess.

One way OKC could try to counteract Wembanyama’s size and skill is by letting their big men guard the Defensive Player of the Year more often. Chet Holmgren had multiple solid defensive possessions against Wembanyama, including a pair of blocks and multiple missed shots.

Holmgren has the height and length to limit some of the clean looks Wembanyama got around the rim in Game 1.

Of course, a player as talented as Wembanyama will still find ways to score and impact the game against Holmgren, but the runner-up in Defensive Player of the Year voting had enough positive possessions while guarding San Antonio’s big man to earn more time covering the MVP finalist.

Isaiah Hartenstein could also be a solid option against Wembanyama. While Hartenstein doesn’t have the same mobility as Holmgren, he should be able to stay in front of Wembanyama in half-court scenarios, and has the strength to keep the Spurs’ standout away from the basket. Additionally, Hartenstein has enough size that Wembanyama wouldn’t get the same clean looks at the basket that he did against Caruso, Dort and Williams.

Hartenstein or Holmgren matching up on Wembanyama also gives OKC a better shot at getting rebounds, as Wembanyama could easily crash the offensive glass and score on put-back attempts when being guarded by the Thunder’s wing players.