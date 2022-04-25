Skip to main content

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Take Risk on Prolific Guard

If there’s one player that’s most difficult to evaluate in the upcoming draft, it’s Shaedon Sharpe.

With the NBA regular season now over, the Oklahoma City Thunder are locked in with the fourth-highest lottery odds. As as result, their pick will land somewhere between No. 1 and No. 8 overall. Oklahoma City also owns the LA Clippers’ first-round pick, which will either land in the top four, or the 12 to 14 range.

We won’t know which picks the Thunder will actually have until the draft lottery next month. At that point, every selection in the 2022 NBA Draft will be solidified.

Where those picks lands for Oklahoma City will dictate the types of players available to select. If either is a top-three pick, they could take one of the highly-coveted forwards that rank in the top of the class. If they’re both outside that range, things certainly get interesting.

Kyle Boone of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft the 2022 class, which gives insight into where some of the top players in the upcoming rookie class could land. His projection has the Thunder selecting two guards with extremely high upside.

1. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

2. Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

3. Detroit Pistons: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Indiana Pacers: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Portland Trail Blazers: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Sacramento Kings: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

9. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

10. Washington Wizards: Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

11. New York Knicks: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Charlotte Hornets: Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ousmane Dieng (Forward | International)

NBA Draft

Sharpe and Mathurin both have star potential at the next level. If the Thunder are able to come away with these two, the rebuild will take another step in the right direction.

