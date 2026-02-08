NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Add Productive Veteran in Lottery

After a number of interest moves, the NBA trade deadline is in the rear-view mirror.

Oklahoma City bolstered its lineup by making a few trades to bring in Jared McCain and send out Ousmane Dieng. In the process, Mark Daigneault's team gave up the rights to Houston's first-round pick in the 2026 draft, likely a selection in the 20s.

Even without that pick, though, the Thunder are set to have at least two, and potentially three, picks in the first round of the upcoming draft. OKC still owns the rights to selections from the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Sam Presti and company will also receive the rights to Utah's pick if the Jazz land outside the top eight selections on lottery night.

In a recent mock draft for CBS Sports, Adam Finkelstein paired two intriguing prospects with Oklahoma City.

At No. 11 overall, Finelstein slotted Florida forward Thomas Haugh to the Thunder.

In 2024-25, Haugh helped the Gators to a national championship as a role player competing alongside a trio of 2025 NBA Draft picks. With those three players gone, Haugh has taken over as Florida's No. 1 option this season.

Across 23 games, the junior is averaging 17.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 215 pounds, Haugh would offer good size on the wing for Oklahoma City, and give the team another scoring threat.

The Gators' standout is 22-years-old and should fit well alongside the other young pieces OKC has brought in. As someone who has won at the highest level in college, though, Haugh could be ready to contribute early in his NBA career.

At No. 19 overall, Finkelstein slotted Duke big man Patrick Ngongba II to the Thunder.

Like Haugh, Ngongba has also enjoyed a much larger role on the court this season. The Blue Devils' sophomore is averaging 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 61.4% from the field and 28% from beyond the arc on low volume.

Ngongba is a solid passer for his position, which matches the skill set of the other big men on OKC's roster. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, the former five-star recruit would give Oklahoma City another piece in the team's center rotation, which has been thin at times throughout the 2025-26 season.

