OKC Thunder See All-NBA Swingman Return vs. Lakers

It was been ten games since Jalen Williams pulled up lame in Miami during the second quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder's eventual 122-120 loss on South Beach. In that game, the Santa Clara product was on fire early. He got two quick triples to fall with three rebounds to couple with three assists as well. Since that game, the Thunder have turned in a 5-5 record. Though in that stretch they have missed Superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a pair of games, Rising Star Ajay Mitchell for eight tilts and played a game with just eight active players during that span.

The only update to Williams status before Sunday night was that the All-NBA swingman would be out "a couple of weeks" with a hamstring strain. Given the nature of this injury typically, many assumed that the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft would be sidelined through the NBA All Star Break. However, you know what happens when you assume.

Ahead of Monday's clash with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Oklahoma City Thunder released their initial injury report where he was revealed that Williams will make his return in this contest after a ten game stint shelved.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) grabs the back of his right leg after a play against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder All NBA Swingman Jalen Williams to return against Los Angeles Lakers

This is a welcomed sight for the Bricktown Ballers. Not only getting back an All-star, All-NBA and All-Defensive player but their sheer need for any shot creator and table setter to be available. The Thunder have spent the last two games down all three of their offensive initiators and have played the price for it despite great efforts going 0-2.

Now, Williams returns to Oklahoma City's starting lineup. While his scoring has been up and down so far this season, as he still rehabs from his previous wrist injury, the 24-year-old has produced a career high 5.6 assists a night to couple with his 16.8 point, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 stocks (steals + blocks) career averages through 24 games.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hopeful that Williams will round into form from now to the postseason as the Bricktown Ballers attempt to go back-to-back as NBA Champions, becoming the first team to do so since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.

This game against the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Purple and Gold down Luka Doncic, will be a contest that sees Williams have the freedom to get plenty of shot attempts as he continues to find his groove again.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of Jalen Williams' return game and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.