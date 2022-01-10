NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Taking Another Guard?
The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the fourth-best lottery odds, which mirrors where they finished the 2020-21 season. As such, they’ve got a really solid chance at landing one of the top players in the upcoming rookie class.
In the second year of its rebuild, Oklahoma City has an extremely bright future. For a small market team, the draft will play a huge part in how quickly the Thunder are able to consistently compete in the playoffs once again.
Adding a cornerstone piece in the 2022 NBA Draft will be another step in the right direction.
Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman recently released a mock draft, setting the stage for where he thinks some of the best players in this class could end up.
Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Wasserman’s mock draft, that would have them selecting the top guard in the class.
1. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
3. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. New Orleans Pelicans: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
6. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)
7. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
8. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
9. Sacramento Kings: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
10. Minnesota Timberwolves: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)
11. Atlanta Hawks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
12. New York Knicks: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
13. Toronto Raptors: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
14. Boston Celtics: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
The Thunder don’t necessarily need a guard, as that’s where they have the most depth and future promise. However, they’re at a phase of the rebuild where taking the best available player is smart.
