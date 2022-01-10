Skip to main content
NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Taking Another Guard?

Although the Thunder are already deep at guard, another could be joining the roster if the dominos fall the right way.

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the fourth-best lottery odds, which mirrors where they finished the 2020-21 season. As such, they’ve got a really solid chance at landing one of the top players in the upcoming rookie class.

In the second year of its rebuild, Oklahoma City has an extremely bright future. For a small market team, the draft will play a huge part in how quickly the Thunder are able to consistently compete in the playoffs once again.

Adding a cornerstone piece in the 2022 NBA Draft will be another step in the right direction.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman recently released a mock draft, setting the stage for where he thinks some of the best players in this class could end up.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Wasserman’s mock draft, that would have them selecting the top guard in the class.

1. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero

2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

3. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. New Orleans Pelicans: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

8. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

9. Sacramento Kings: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, Baylor

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

11. Atlanta Hawks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

12. New York Knicks: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

13. Toronto Raptors: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Boston Celtics: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft

The Thunder don’t necessarily need a guard, as that’s where they have the most depth and future promise. However, they’re at a phase of the rebuild where taking the best available player is smart.

