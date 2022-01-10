NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Taking Another Guard?

Although the Thunder are already deep at guard, another could be joining the roster if the dominos fall the right way.

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have the fourth-best lottery odds, which mirrors where they finished the 2020-21 season. As such, they’ve got a really solid chance at landing one of the top players in the upcoming rookie class.

In the second year of its rebuild, Oklahoma City has an extremely bright future. For a small market team, the draft will play a huge part in how quickly the Thunder are able to consistently compete in the playoffs once again.

Adding a cornerstone piece in the 2022 NBA Draft will be another step in the right direction.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman recently released a mock draft, setting the stage for where he thinks some of the best players in this class could end up.

Although the draft lottery will ultimately decide the final order of selection for the upcoming draft, the Thunder currently have the fourth-worst record in the NBA. Based off of Wasserman’s mock draft, that would have them selecting the top guard in the class.

1. Detroit Pistons: Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) [Theo John] 2. Orlando Magic: Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 3. Houston Rockets: Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. New Orleans Pelicans: Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 6. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Duren (Center | Duke) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 7. Indiana Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 8. San Antonio Spurs: Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 9. Sacramento Kings: Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 10. Minnesota Timberwolves: AJ Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 11. Atlanta Hawks: TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 12. New York Knicks: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 13. Toronto Raptors: Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 14. Boston Celtics: Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder don’t necessarily need a guard, as that’s where they have the most depth and future promise. However, they’re at a phase of the rebuild where taking the best available player is smart.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.