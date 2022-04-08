NBA Reverse Standings: Final Records Wrapping Up

With just a few games left on the NBA slate, final draft odds are being shored up.

With just a few games left on the NBA’s regular season slate, the league’s worst are continuing to grapple it out for the best 2022 draft odds.

While teams near the top wrestle for seeding, teams near the bottom are fighting a battle of their own: who that will decide who will take home the best draft odds.

A core-four of Houston, Orlando, Detroit and OKC has led all season long, but are now in jeopardy of giving up positioning.

Houston has separated itself as the NBA’s worst team by a half-game. Orlando trials closed behind in the reverse 2-seed spot, followed by Detroit and then Oklahoma City.

The Magic have given themselves room to breathe with a full 2.5 game difference separating them and Detroit. Just one-full game separates the Pistons and Thunder, and then the Thunder and Pacers.

With just two games two go, and wins could see the Pistons and Thunder relinquish their outright draft positioning.

OKC specifically will play both Los Angeles teams, likely without its major stars. The Lakers have already ruled LeBron James out for the season, and the Clippers have already clinched their spot in the 2022 Western Conference Play-In game.

Without two losses, the Thunder could see the Pacers tie or overtake their fourth best odds.

The Pistons could need similar results to fend off OKC.

Here are the NBA’s full reverse standings:

Houston Rockets, 20-60

Orlando Magic, 21-60

Detroit Pistons, 23-57

Oklahoma City Thunder, 24-56

Indiana Pacers, 25-55

Portland Trail Blazers, 27-53

Sacramento Kings, 29-51

Los Angeles Lakers, 31-49

San Antonio Spurs, 34-46

New York Knicks, 35-45

Washington Wizards, 35-45

New Orleans Pelicans, 36-44

Los Angeles Clippers, 40-40

Charlotte Hornets, 41-39

