Ochai Agbaji Provides Shooting Ability Thunder Need in Draft

Kansas' Ochai Agbaji's scoring ability could provide an interesting draft selection late in the first round.

Ochai Agbaji didn’t have the best Sweet 16 performance, but that isn’t enough to tank his stock.

Since the beginning of the collegiate season, the senior's draft stock has skyrocketed.

Since first playing in a college game in 2018-19 Agbaji has consistently improved under Kansas coach Bill Self. Each season his role has increased capping off with this season where he was one of the go-to ball handlers on an impressive Jayhawk squad.

Kansas’ ticket is punched to the Elite 8, and Agbaji is a main reason why they’ve made it this far. Agbaji is a consensus All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 just this year.

In 35 games this season, Agbaji scored 19.3 points and grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game. Over his career he’s played in 118 games and is scoring 13.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Agbaji hasn’t always been a projected first rounder, but he’s sat and waited for his due. This season, he’s earned his praise and it has resulted in a first round projection — albeit the back half of the first round, but first round nonetheless.

The reasons for his rankings start with his shooting.

He can score at all levels, shooting 47% from the field and 40% from 3-point range this season.

He checks in at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, and used that frame to create shots whether that be going downhill into the paint or bouncing the ball back out off of the dribble and taking a shot at the elbow.

While the Thunder will most likely draft a forward with their higher first round pick, lucky for Agbaji — and OKC — the Thunder have two first rounders. One of which will most likely end up in the heart of Agbaji’s projected pick area.

The Thunder need help shooting, Agbaji provides that and depth. Two helpful tools for a young rebuilding OKC roster.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.