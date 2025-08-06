OKC Thunder add Washington Huskies Guard in Recent NBA Mock Draft
The 2026 NBA Draft is still nearly a year away, but analysts have already begun projecting next year's class and even future classes.
Recently, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report released a mock draft projecting the 2027 NBA Draft. Of course, any mock draft that is nearly two years away is a loose projection, as the team's construction could look different in the summer of 2027, and prospects will rise and fall in the rankings between now and then.
Still, Wasserman's mock draft gives observers a glimpse at some of the prospects Oklahoma City may have a chance to add in the future. Before then, the team will still have to integrate players like Thomas Sorber, Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell into the lineup to determine what the roster supplements the group will need in 2027.
Additionally, the Thunder could have multiple first-round picks in the 2026 class, which would also factor into the team's decisions the next year.
In Wasserman's projection, OKC held the No. 30 selection, and added Washington guard Zoom Diallo.
"Zoom Diallo possesses traits and skills that could eventually help the point guard draw NBA interest. His limited shooting range suggests he's still multiple years away," Wasserman wrote. "But Diallo shot 39.4% on mid-range jumpers and 50% on floaters. And his 6'4" size for a ball-handler is a plus for attacking and playmaking."
Diallo recenetly finished his freshman year at Washington, where he averaged 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 18.2% from 3-point range.
Listed at 6-foot-4, Diallo has decent size for a guard and could be an intriguing prospect if he improves as a permieter shooter.
During the 2025-26 campaign, Diallo will play alongside incoming freshman duo Hannes Steinbach and BJ Roy. Roy is the son of former NBA Rookie of the Year Brandon Roy, and Steinback turned in strong international performances this year and is viewed by some as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 draft.
With a potential top-30 pick on the roster, NBA scouts will likely keep an eye on Washington this year, meaning teams, like the Thunder, should get a solid look at Diallo.
With a handful of backup guards already on the roster, though, Oklahoma City would likely have to move on from a guard that is currently on the team to make room for Diallo. Cason Wallace has established himself as a solid option off the bench, and Mitchell looked strong in his rookie year.
If Topic performs well during the upcoming campaign, OKC's guard rotation would likely be too backlogged for the team to add Diallo unless Aaron Wiggins or Isaiah Joe is moved in a trade.
