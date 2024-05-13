OKC Thunder's History at No. 12 Shows how Valuable Selection Is
While everyone hopes their NBA Draft Lottery will be filled with ping pong balls falling the right way to land them the top overall pick - or as close to it as protections will allow - the Oklahoma City Thunder received the No. 12 pick in the NBA Draft on Sunday just as expected, despite the double-jump chaos surrounding them.
With the OKC Thunder battling the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, June's NBA Draft is the last thing on many people's minds in Bricktown. With a viable young core that faces a do-or-die Game 4 in the American Airlines Center, don't overlook the value of the NBA Draft.
Throughout the team's history since moving to Bricktown, the organization has thrived in the No. 12 slot of the Draft. Selections that have legitimately changed the franchise.
Most recently, the Oklahoma City Thunder used the No. 12 pick to trade up two spots for Kentucky guard Cason Wallace who has been massive for the Thunder in his first season. A pick that still landed the Mavericks' big man Dereck Lively II.
Though, you do not have to look far to see a No. 12 pick that popped for Oklahoma City as Jalen Williams was grabbed in that spot in the 2022 Draft. The Santa Clara product has been the second-best player on the Thunder's roster and the bonafide No. 2 option alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Other No. 12 picks include long-time big men Steven Adams (213) and Nick Collison (2003) who despite being selected in Supersonic green was endeared by the Bricktown blue earning the label Mr. Thunder on his way to being the first jersey ever retired in Thunder history.
This is no small chip, it can be used in a multitude of ways that include using the selection, moving up or down the draft board or using it in a summertime trade package. Sam Presti's track record at this slot bodes well for Oklahoma City.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.