OKC Thunder Scouting Report: Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington
The Oklahoma City Thunder are fresh off a 57-25 season that saw them win their first playoff series since 2016. Still, the Thunder control the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and have a shot to improve their roster.
Let’s take a look at Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington and how he would fit in the Thunder system.
Draft Profile
- Height: 6'3
- Weight: 195 pounds
- Wingspan: 6'8
- Age: 18
- School: Pittsburgh
Quick Scouting Report
The Pittsburgh Panther is an interesting target in the 2024 NBA Draft with amazing upside as an off-the-bounce scorer who could truly drive the bus as a scorer. However, Carrington will need a team willing to issue out a long leash of development in order for him to reach his ceiling.
Strengths and Weakness
Strengths
Carrington is one of the best off-the-dribble scorers this class has to offer the wiggle and rise-up shot-making is a tantalizing, highlight-making skill. There is a reason the Panther has climbed up the boards late in this process as many rush to Youtube for some last-minute draft cramming.
Shooting an excellent 40 percent off the dribble just shows an elite level of shot creation from the 18-year-old which places him in the 83rd percentile. Getting it done in the mid-range to put defenses in a bind. One of the more interesting aspects of Carrington's game is his ability to dominate inside the arc - but not at the rim - in a crammed college game. There is a chance this gets even better with the spacing an NBA floor provides.
Carrington is a lethal pick-and-roll ball handler who understands how to probe the defense and has the passing chops - and the previously mentioned on-ball scoring - to put matchups in a compromised position. The ability to make most reads and nearly every pass allows him to have high-upside as an offensive engine, especially pioneering the second unit and helping teams avoid scoring lulls.
He has the measurable and by all accounts, the attitude to improve as a team defender especially when surrounded by more talented players than his college squad had to offer.
Weaknesses
A bit one-dimensional while not being a finished product Carrington only cut four (4!) times in college. The lack of a diverse offensive portfolio makes his ceiling somewhat limited as there is no crutch to fall back on in case the on-ball scoring pop never reaches its ceiling.
The lack of getting downhill is concerning for an on-ball scorer about to face the longest, most athletic and savviest defenders he has ever been put up against. Relying on his shake-and-bake dribble pull-up is a dangerous gamble - Carrington only converts at a 60 percent clip at the rim where he only attempted 57 shots.
The lack of cutting, catch-and-shoot ability and rim-finishing is more than concerning, ontop of all these areas that needs improving he still has plenty of work to do on his frame - though, this should be the easiest to accomplish with an NBA structure and staff plus his work ethic by all accounts.
Availability
- Draft Digest: 25
- Ringer Guide: 17
- ESPN Mock: 15
- The Athletic: 12
- Bleacher Report: 20
- CBS: 17
- Draft Net: 12
- Tankathon: 29
Thunder Fit
Future Role
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the luxury of a domestic draft-and-stash. Parking Carrington in the NBA G League and working with one of the best developmental coach staff in the league. Given all the players Kameron Woods has helped unlock defensive potential and Chip Engelland's presence with the Blue coupling that with the Thunder's lack of minutes that need to be eaten up by their lottery pick and this is the perfect environment for an 18-year-old with massive upside to develop.
Perhaps in the future, Carrington will become a lethal sixth man packing a scoring punch off the bench with passable defense after working with Woods and building up his frame. Considering the other outcomes in the 2024 NBA Draft this is one of the best paths.
Rotation Fit
Right away, there should be no expectations of Carrington even stepping on the floor at the varsity level in meaningful minutes. A willingness to grow and polish his game in the G League will be needed -and Oklahoma City has shown that they will do whats best for a player and not get antsy parking a player on the farm despite spending a lottery pick on them (See: Ousmane Dieng).
