OKC Thunder: Three Wild Dillon Jones Stats Reveal Value
The Oklahoma City Thunder traded back into the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft to grab Dillon Jones out of Weber State with the No. 26 pick in a swap that sent five future second-round picks to New York.
This move caught many by surprise- not so much the trade itself but who the Thunder targeted with this pick, a prospect many had ranked substantially lower but this scribe had at No. 36 - though, some crazy production in college help reveal his value.
While standing 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan checking in at 237 pounds Jones is a fun prospect who can thrive on the ball, in transition and especially at the rim. Here are three crazy stats that reveal some of the 22-year-olds value.
Jones is one of just four players since the 1992-93 season to register 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals in his college career.
The 22-year-old spent four years at Weber State and was their driving force in many aspects. The three-time All-Big Sky Conference member enjoyed a decorated career including being named the conference's Player of the Year in 2023-24, a two-time member of the All-Tournament squad and the Rookie of the Year honor in 2020-21.
Jones impacted the game on both ends of the floor earning stops via hauling in rebound and swiping steals while also filling it up offensively as an on-ball scorer with passing chops to set up teammates for easy buckets.
His prowess with the ball in his hands is evident with his career points and assist marks shooting 50 percent from the floor for his career at Weber State in 119 games.
30-23-9 Against Northern Colorado
In front of 30 NBA scouts, Jones had a prolific game against Northern Colorado which included 30 points, 23 rebounds, nine assists to go with three steals, and a perfect 11-for-11 at the charity stripe, in a four-point overtime win. His gutsy performance drew plenty of attention from inside the association.
1.2 Points Per Possession in Transition
The Oklahoma City Thunder love to get out and run, that is something to suits Jones' game. In college, the swingman produced 1.208 points per possession in transitions ranking in the 75th percentile only to be topped by his 86th percentile finish in isolation scoring where he put up 1.067 points per possession on 48 percent shooting from the floor.
Jones' ball handling and motor coupled with his sturdy frame helped him finish at the rim at a 61 percent clip with just six dunks on his resume showing off his feathery touch even when taking on contact. His free throw percentage resting at 82 percent for his career mixed with his rim-finishing prowess and the fact Oklahoma City houses the best shooting coach in the world - Chip Engelland - could lead to some shooting upside for the Wildcat.
