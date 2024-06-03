Why the OKC Thunder Could Target Dayton Center DaRon Holmes II in the 2024 NBA Draft
On Friday, ESPN NBA Draft insider Jonathan Givony reported that Dayton Flyers center DaRon Holmes II has cancelled the rest of his pre-draft workouts after receiving a promise.
After the news broke, there was some speculation among Oklahoma City Thunder fans on social media that OKC and Sam Presti had made the promise to Holmes.
While there is no evidence to support weather or not the Thunder have promised to select the talented center if he is available, Holmes does seem to fill many of the gaps Mark Daigneault's team needs to address over the offseason.
Measuring just a quarter of an inch under 6-foot-9 without shoes at the NBA Combine in addition to weighing in at 236 pounds and a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Holmes has good size to play forward or center at the next level.
In his junior season at Dayton, Holmes averaged 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range. With solid production as a rim protector, good rebounding chops, a serviceable 3-point shot and decent passing ability, Holmes seems to check all the boxes for OKC.
Since Oklahoma City's loss to the Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals, many observers have pointed out that the Thunder need to add another big man. With Daigneault's offensive system, however, the team needs players who not only have size, but a very specific skill set and playstyle.
It's not easy to find centers and forwards with ideal size who can knock down shots from the perimeter, make smart passes and play solid defense while taking a backseat offensively to at least three other players.
With what Holmes has shown across three years with the Flyers, however, he may be one of the few prospects who does fit this mold.
The former 4-star recruit from Goodyear, AZ, was the A-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in 2023-24 and was an All-A-10 and All-A-10 Defensive selection in each of his three collegiate seasons.
If Holmes is still available when the Thunder are on the clock later this month, there is a chance that Presti has found another solid piece to bolster OKC's bench unit or mix up the team's starting lineup.
While Josh Giddey started nearly every game this season, the third-year player was benched in the NBA Playoffs in favor of Isaiah Joe. If Daigneault is looking to move Giddey to the bench permanently, Holmes could theoretically play next to Chet Holmgren in the frontcourt while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Lu Dort occupy the wing and the backcourt.
At just 21-years-old, Holmes could also come off of the bench for OKC and stagger minutes with Holmgren to give the team's second unit more help with rebounding and rim protection.
