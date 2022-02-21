SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to own three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, meaning they'll have another great opportunity to build for the future. At this point, it's just a matter of where those picks fall. As the NBA All-Star break comes to a close, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the second edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.
Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.
Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Over the coming months, the SI Thunder team will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.
1. Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)
2. Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)
3. Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)
4. Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)
5. Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)
6. Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)
7. Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)
8. A.J. Griffin (Forward | Duke)
9. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)
10. Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)
11. Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)
12. Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)
13. Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)
14. Mark Williams (Center | Duke)
15. TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)
16. Nikola Jovic (Guard | International)
17. Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)
18. Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)
19. MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)
20. Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)
21. Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)
22. Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)
23. Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)
24. Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford)
25. Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)
26. Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)
27. Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)
28. Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Kentucky)
29. Wendell Moore Jr. (Guard | Duke)
30. Max Christie (Forward | Michigan State)
