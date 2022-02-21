SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

With the 2022 NBA Draft taking place on June 23, SI Thunder drops the second edition of their big board following the All-Star break.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to own three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, meaning they'll have another great opportunity to build for the future. At this point, it's just a matter of where those picks fall. As the NBA All-Star break comes to a close, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the second edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.

Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.

Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Over the coming months, the SI Thunder team will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.

1. Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn) Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports 2. Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 3. Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga) James Snook / USA TODAY Sports 4. Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue) Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK 5. Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 6. Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona) Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports 7. Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis) Joe Rondone / The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK 8. A.J. Griffin (Forward | Duke) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 9. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee) MARK HOFFMAN / MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL-USA TODAY NETWORK 10. Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin) Joseph Maiorana / USA TODAY Sports 11. Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa) Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports 12. Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 13. Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite) Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports 14. Mark Williams (Center | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 15. TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky) Jordan Prather / USA TODAY Sports 16. Nikola Jovic (Guard | International) Brad Penner / USA TODAY Sports

17. Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas) Jay Biggerstaff / USA TODAY Sports 18. Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor) Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports 19. MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite) Darren Yamashita / USA TODAY Sports 20. Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame) Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports 21. Tari Eason (Forward | LSU) Maria Lysaker / USA TODAY Sports 22. Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn) Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK 23. Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite) Patrick Gorski / USA TODAY Sports 24. Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford) Stan Szeto / USA TODAY Sports 25. Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor) Scott Sewell / USA TODAY Sports 26. Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 27. Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan) Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK 28. Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Kentucky) Bryan Lynn / USA TODAY Sports 29. Wendell Moore Jr. (Guard | Duke) Rob Kinnan / USA TODAY Sports 30. Max Christie (Forward | Michigan State) Nick King / Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

