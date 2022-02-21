Skip to main content

SI Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0

With the 2022 NBA Draft taking place on June 23, SI Thunder drops the second edition of their big board following the All-Star break.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to own three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, meaning they'll have another great opportunity to build for the future. At this point, it's just a matter of where those picks fall. As the NBA All-Star break comes to a close, Nick Crain of SI Thunder has dropped the second edition of the InsideTheThunder.com 2022 NBA Draft Big Board.

Keep in mind, this isn't a mock draft or what order we think players will be drafted in. This is a big board of who we think the top prospects are based on their NBA potential.

Let's take a look at our top 30 prospects in the 2022 class. Over the coming months, the SI Thunder team will further break down each of these prospects and more individually.

1. Jabari Smith Jr. (Forward | Auburn)

Jabari Smith Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

2. Paolo Banchero (Forward | Duke)

Paolo Banchero, 2022 NBA Draft

3. Chet Holmgren (Center | Gonzaga)

Chet Holmgren, 2022 NBA Draft

4. Jaden Ivey (Guard | Purdue)

Jaden Ivey, 2022 NBA Draft

5. Shaedon Sharpe (Guard | Kentucky)

Shaedon Sharpe, 2022 NBA Draft

6. Bennedict Mathurin (Guard | Arizona)

Bennedict Mathurin, 2022 NBA Draft

7. Jalen Duren (Center | Memphis)

Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft

8. A.J. Griffin (Forward | Duke)

A.J. Griffin, 2022 NBA Draft

9. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Forward | Milwaukee)

Patrick Baldwin Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

10. Johnny Davis (Guard | Wisconsin)

Johnny Davis, 2022 NBA Draft

11. Keegan Murray (Forward | Iowa)

Keegan Murray, 2022 NBA Draft

12. Jaden Hardy (Guard | G League Ignite)

Jaden Hardy, 2022 NBA Draft

13. Dyson Daniels (Guard | G League Ignite)

Dyson Daniels, 2022 NBA Draft

14. Mark Williams (Center | Duke)

Mark Williams, 2022 NBA Draft

15. TyTy Washington (Guard | Kentucky)

TyTy Washington, 2022 NBA Draft

16. Nikola Jovic (Guard | International)

NBA Draft


17. Ochai Agbaji (Guard | Kansas)

Ochai Agbaji, 2022 NBA Draft

18. Kendall Brown (Forward | Baylor)

Kendall Brown, 2022 NBA Draft

19. MarJon Beauchamp (Guard | G League Ignite)

MarJon Beauchamp, 2022 NBA Draft

20. Blake Wesley (Guard | Notre Dame)

Blake Wesley, 2022 NBA Draft

21. Tari Eason (Forward | LSU)

Tari Eason, 2022 NBA Draft

22. Walker Kessler (Center | Auburn)

Walker Kessler, 2022 NBA Draft

23. Jean Montero (Guard | Overtime Elite)

NBA Draft Lottery

24. Harrison Ingram (Forward | Stanford)

Harrison Ingram, 2022 NBA Draft

25. Jeremy Sochan (Forward | Baylor)

Jeremy Sochan, 2022 NBA Draft

26. Trevor Keels (Guard | Duke)

Trevor Keels, 2022 NBA Draft

27. Caleb Houstan (Forward | Michigan)

Caleb Houston, 2022 NBA Draft

28. Kennedy Chandler (Guard | Kentucky)

Kennedy Chandler, 2022 NBA Draft

29. Wendell Moore Jr. (Guard | Duke)

Wendell Moore Jr., 2022 NBA Draft

30. Max Christie (Forward | Michigan State)

Max Christie, 2022 NBA Draft

