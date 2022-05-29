The Thunder's Top Options with the 34th Pick in the 2022 NBA Draft

Oklahoma City has plenty of options with their final pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The 202 NBA Draft is fast approaching, and they’re likely in the best position they’ve ever been in.

General manager Sam Presti and the Thunder own picks No. 2 and 12, are are looking to continue fortifying their ranks in hope of one day getting back to the NBA Finals.

While the top prospects are hot commodities, here are some of the top options at No. 34:

Option 1, Leonard Miller

An intriguing Canadien prospect, Miller could end up a potential second round steal.

At 6-foot-10, Miller functions as a perfect modern wing. He’s a raw player, but his combination of playmaking and basketball IQ projects him to be a solid option in the second round.

Miller’s shot isn’t great yet, but overall, he’s exactly the type of player Thunder general manager Sam Presti could be looking for in round two.

Option 2, Trevor Keels

A well-built, 6-foot-5 shooting guard reminiscent of an early-career Luguentz Dort, Keels could be yet another solid defensive option added to OKC.

Keels isn’t an exact Dort-carbon copy. He’s much more fluid offensively than Dort was, and not near the on-ball defender. But with some tutelage, he could blossom into a strong player.

Presti may not be looking for Keels on the current Thunder configuration, but he could be a replacement option for any impending trades he could make.

Option 3, Ismael Kamagate

A high-motor defensive-minded center who could be perfect for the small-ball future of the NBA, Kamagate could catch Presti’s eye.

Standing at 6-foot-11, Kamagate averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Paris Basketball. His motor hasn’t seemed to run out yet, and he’s a dominant, agile rim-protector.

He isn’t special on the offensive end, but should function well in transition, and potentially in the pick-and-roll. He wouldn’t be asked to do much out of the gate for OKC, and he could be just what Presti is looking for at No. 30.