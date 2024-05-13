Three Options For the OKC Thunder At Pick 12 In 2024 NBA Draft
With the NBA Draft Lottery concluding in Chicago on Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder laned the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In what was a chaotic day for many Lottery Teams including a double-jump into the top four that netted the Atlanta Hawks their first-ever No. 1 overall pick, things went as expected for the Bricktown boys.
Already owning a 57-25 record good enough to nab the No. 1 Seed in the Western Conference Oklahoma City is still enjoying the fruits of their rebuild labor with draft picks now cashing in from previous trades.
The Oklahoma City Thunder received this pick via the Houston Rockets from a 2019 trade that sent franchise icon Russell Westbrook to Houston.
As of now, the No. 12 pick will be the Thunder's only selection in the 2024 NBA Draft after starting the season with four potential first-round picks through trades and protections the laundry list of selections has dwindled down to one.
That is not the worst thing in the world with a crowded roster full of talent and a perceived weak draft class.
While everything is on the table - including sliding up or down a few spots via trade - here are three options for the Oklahoma City Thunder with Pick No. 12.
Cody Williams, Colorado, F
The Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to select another standout rookie as they did in 2023 with Cason Wallace. Though, due to an already robust rotation, that is not a requirement for success in 2024-25.
This can allow the Thunder to take a calculated swing on a high-upside prospect, utilize the OKC Blue to develop them and see where things shake out. A luxury that teams can usually only dream about having when receiving an NBA Lottery Pick.
When taking a relative shot in the dark, having as much information as possible will be key. The Thunder will know more than most about Cody Williams given their selection of his brother - Jalen Williams - in the 2022 NBA Draft which has led the organization to grow a relationship with the Williams family.
Understanding the Williams brother's work ethic, mindset and overall vibe could go a long way in deciding who to take a shot on in the lottery of this polarizing Draft class.
Williams is trending toward polarizing territory without a consensus range for him, though his name could be Cody Smith and he would fit a lot of the Thunder traits the organization looks for in the draft.
While his film can be a bit misleading given he played through a multitude of injuries this season, he still showed enough flashes to warrant a lottery selection. His skillset pops in the modern game with vitality to fill a multitude of roles as a utility weapon to mask any depth concerns a team might face over the course of an 82-game season.
Williams moves fluidly with long strides to seal off defenders or earn a step on cuts despite not being the fastest swingman around. He understands the game, the floor spacing and how to make life on his teammates easier on and off the ball something that can shine through brighter at the pro-level.
The Colorado product will walk into the NBA hanging his hat on the defensive end of the floor where he is stellar when engaged and healthy. He is willing to put in the work to navigate screens, fly out to shooters and wall up at the rim.
On the offensive end, Williams provides a spark as a play-finishing threat inside the arc, catch and shoot option and develop on the ball with his ability to knife through the teeth of the defense and finish at the rim.
Jared McCain, Duke, G
That sound you are hearing is almost every single reader clicking away to draft a response to the article complaining that another draft prospect pick has a "G" next to his name in the position column. Though, the Thunder could truly benefit from another lethal guard both on-and-off the ball.
As of now, the majority of the playmaking duties fall on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, who each could benefit from the table setting McCain can bring.
The Duke guard not only can dish it to his teammates but has the scoring gravity to command the respect that loosens up the defense for his comrades.
Defensively, McCain's size presents a concern, but the effort level is there and the Thunder are littered with lengthy quality defenders to mask his deficiencies on that end.
Tyler Smith, G Leauge Ignite
Tyler Smith gives the Oklahoma City Thunder the best of both worlds as a big man with size who can still stretch the floor while providing OKC more beef than they are used to rostering.
Smith flashed an ability to score at all three levels. Coupling his rolling and dunker spot abilities with his outside game and he is perfectly suited for the modern game.
Defensively, what he can do should excite NBA teams when taking on pick-and-roll action, the currency of modern offenses is at times neutralized with Smith on the floor.
Smith is agile enough to play off the catch getting past heavy-legged bigs and would both compliment Chet Holmgren when Mark Daigneault wants to turn to a double-big look while also allowing the Thunder to play a similar style when they call on their second unit big throughout the game.
