Thunder Draft: Best Options At Pick No. 16

While it’s their second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the OKC Thunder could find real value with the No. 16 pick.

Owners of six total picks in this week’s draft, Thunder GM Sam Presti will likely need the package picks to avoid roster spot issues. The Thunder don’t have the ability to sign six rookies even if they wanted to based on the current roster composition.

Either way, if the Thunder do keep the No. 16 overall pick, which currently would be their second pick of the night, there’s quite a few quality options that are worth taking.

There’s always a handful of players that were projected in the lottery that fall just outside. Presti is also known for taking gambles on guys who weren’t projected until later in the draft many times in the past.

Regardless, having this mid-round first is a major asset and a selection that could land an immediate starter for the Thunder.

Moses Moody (Arkansas)

With the height and absurd wingspan Moody has, teams are extremely intrigued in what he could bring on both ends of the floor. With a smooth jumper and flashes of high defensive upside, he seems like a really safe pick to be a solid contributor for a long time in the NBA.

With Moody, it comes down to his ceiling and what type of player he could turn into, with his overall offensive game still being unproven. While his floor projects to be high, is his ceiling worth a pick in the top-20? A team like the Thunder has the flexibility to take that type of risk.

Usman Garuba (International)

One of the most raw yet exciting prospects in this draft, Garuba is certainly a project. With that in mind, he could be worth the investment for a team who has time to develop him like the Thunder.

Playing in a tough league overseas against grown men, the 6-foot-8 forward has experience playing against premier talent at just 19 years old. Known for being a defensive-minded player, the development of his offensive game will determine his ceiling in the NBA.

Kai Jones (Texas)

Standing at 6-foot-10 with elite athleticism, Jones has the defensive versatility to make an NBA All-Defense team one day. While he came off the bench in both of his college seasons, his potential upside as a prospect will earn him a first-round selection in this week's draft, with an uncapped ceiling.

While he's shown he can convert from beyond the arc, he hasn't done it on many attempts. Additionally, due to being a bench player in both college seasons, we haven't gotten a good look at him in a role where he's shouldering a large portion of the offensive load. In Oklahoma City, he could slowly progress into that type of role, giving him the time needed to develop correctly.

Alperen Sengun (International)

The second-best true center in this class, Sengun is still just 18 years old. While he plays like an old school big, he’s extremely crafty in the paint and has plenty of time to get even better.

If Sengun is going to make a huge impact for a team in the NBA and prove to be worth a first round pick, he’ll need to develop his offense and extend his range. He's shown flashes of his jumper and outside shot of late, but not on high volume. Presti loves young, international prospects, so he'll certainly be a prospect to keep an eye on.