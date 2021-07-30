Thunder Draft: Strengths and Weaknesses of Second-Round Picks

SI Thunder takes at look at the strengths and weaknesses of Oklahoma City's two second round selections from Thursday's NBA Draft.

True to form, Thunder general manager Sam Presti did his own thing on Thursday's NBA Draft.

That included taking two players in the second round with the 32nd and 55th picks.

OKC’s first pick in the second round was Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Villanova.

Thunder draftee Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Albert Cesare / USA TODAY Sports

There’s lots to like about Robinson-Earl.

The 2021co-Big East Player of the Year, he was pivotal to Villanova’s success. He averaged 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats.

He has great size and length, using it well to play strong defense and bring down the ball.

Perhaps his most intriguing skills are intangibles. He has high basketball IQ, rarely makes mistakes and is a proven winner.

For his many positives, his negatives are major concerns at the professional level. He lacks elite athleticism and isn’t a great shooter.

Functionally, projecting him to be anything more than a role player gets tricky.

At 6-foot-5, 200-pounds, Wiggins fits the Thunder’s apparent bigger guard mold for the 2021 Draft.

Thunder draftee Aaron Wiggins. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

He posted 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a junior at Maryland.

Wiggins isn’t exceptional at one specific thing, but he isn’t bad at anything.

He can score, pass, defend and rebound. He’s a solid shooter, no less than 35 percent in any of his college seasons, and should be able to translate his offensive game to the pros.

Negatives include a lack of explosiveness and an up-and-down streaky career thus far. Explosiveness isn’t an absolute must in today’s NBA, and if head coach Mark Daigneault can get Wiggins to top form, he’ll be a solid selection.