Why the Thunder and Spurs Will Have the Most Exciting Rivalry in the NBA

Following the Oklahoma City Thunder's 111-109 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs in the semifinals of the Emirates NBA Cup, plenty of opinions were formed throughout social media. As a potentially untouchable team looked beatable, with the Thunder losing their second game of the season, plenty of single-game takeaways were made.

The game was close from start to finish, with a few unstoppable runs by Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama and missed three-point looks by the Thunder being the difference in the two-point final. The first matchup of the season between two teams with the league's brightest futures did not disappoint in the slightest.

If Saturday's NBA Cup tie between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs proved anything, it proved that the two teams will be at the top of the conference side by side for a long time. Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander believes there's a chance.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked by @BannedMacMahon if he anticipates OKC and San Antonio having the best rivalry in the NBA for years to come:



“Possibly. There’s a good chance.” pic.twitter.com/eYq9AeivH8 — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) December 14, 2025

When asked if this matchup has to chance to be a premier rivalry in the league, Gilgeous-Alexander responded straightforwardly. "Possibly. There's a good chance," the reigning Most Valuable Player said.

Gilgeous-Alexander complimented the Spurs' schemes and roster, while not fully giving a 'yes or no' answer.

"I'll say they're [the Spurs] young, pretty good, have a lot of talent, play the right way, play a good brand of basketball," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

It's hard to determine how bright the future of San Antonio is, with Wembanyama failing to complete a full season in his first two seasons of his career, whether due to injury or freak situations. The Spurs also have not made the playoffs this decade, but are bound to end that streak this season.

In all likelihood, the Spurs will be a team to beat throughout the future of the league, behind a proven young superstar, a veteran guard and rising stars. On the other hand, the Thunder are already proven champs.

The two teams match up similarly, with a combination of strong big and guard play, while being two of the youngest teams in the league. The NBA Cup semifinal duel is just the beginning of what looks to be a complete regular season, and potentially playoffs, of marquee matchups between the two sides.

A rivalry of two teams that built through draft selections and smart acquisitions is something the NBA has been dying to have. The Spurs and Thunder may be just that.

The two teams will face off twice more this month, with back-to-back games against each other on Dec. 23rd and Christmas Day. NBA fans will be able to have a nice treat of one of the premier budding rivalries in the Association.