Undrafted Players Could be Pivotal for Thunder

Undrafted players could be a major piece to Oklahoma City's puzzle given the amount of talent in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The 2021 NBA Draft is teeming with potential.

With a draft this loaded, potentially impactful players are sure to slip through the cracks.

This is where Thunder general manager Sam Presti can make his mark.

Oklahoma City has had major success with undrafted players recently, most notably Luguentz Dort. Dort has had team-changing success, coming on as the clear top defender and one of the best catch-and-shoot options on the team.

Near the end of last season, Dort even showed potential as a primary ball handler near the end of the 2020-21 season.

While not particularly likely, stars have been known to go undrafted. Most recently was Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, who was a major cog on a championship squad.

The chances of landing a star outside of the draft are unlikely, but in an above-average draft, quality players slip further and further.

Undrafted players more often than not end up as valuable role players. Royce O’Neal, Wesley Matthews, Joe Ingles, Maxi Kleber and Derrick Jones Jr. are all current players that fit this bill.

It’s clear through his draft resume that Presti has an eye for talent, and snagging important role players following the draft could be the way to best utilize this draft.