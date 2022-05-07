Victor Wembanyama Selected by Thunder in 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is just around the corner. But a potential generational talent has people already thinking about the 2023 NBA Draft.

French prospect Victor Wembanyama was recently mocked to the Oklahoma City Thunder by ESPN’s Mike Schmitz and Jonathan Givony in a 2023 mock draft.

Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-3 and has an unbelievable skillset for a prospect his size. He has a tight handle, can space the floor well and plays defense eerily similar to Rudy Gobert back in his earlier days in France.

His 7-foot-9 wingspan seems to help him maneuver around the court just a bit.

"Much of that sentiment has to do with the presumptive No. 1 pick -- 7-foot-3 French big man Victor Wembanyama, an 18-year-old with guard skills who a growing legion of evaluators believe can be an NBA All-Star ... as a rookie. The chance to select Wembanyama, a generational talent with the ability to instantly transform a team's fortunes, will be greatly coveted and figures to be a subplot that runs throughout the 2022-23 NBA season." wrote Schmitz, one of the top talent evaluators out there, wrote

“He's the exact type of superstar that could quickly turn the Thunder into a playoff team and future contender the moment he puts on that Oklahoma City hat.”

Also mocked to OKC were guard Rayan Rupert at No. 21 overall via the Denver Nuggets pick and forward Arthur Kaluma of Creighton at the No. 27 spot via the Miami Heat.

While still more than a year out, Oklahoma City will be primed and ready for the 2023 Draft with a slew of picks and more roster spots to be had.

