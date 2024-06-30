Why Two-Way Signee Alex Ducas Could be More Than a Summer League Star for OKC Thunder
After the NBA Draft came to a close on Thursday night, undrafted players began to ink deals with teams across the league.
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a handful of signings to Exhibit 10 contracts, allowing the undrafted free agents a chance to prove themselves in the Summer League in July.
One of the most interesting two-way signings Sam Presti and company made following the draft was former Saint Mary's College sharpshooter Alex Ducas.
Originally hailing from Geraldton, Australia, Ducas spent five seasons with the Gaels, making 123 starts in college while helping lead Saint Mary's to a West Coast Conference title in 2024.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Ducas averaged 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range on over five attempts per contest.
A Second Team All-WCC selection in 2024, Ducas averaged a career high 12.5 points per game in 2022-23 while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.
With good size on the wing and proven perimeter shooting ability, Ducas fits well in the OKC's current system and will have the chance to earn a spot within the organization during the Summer League.
While it is extremely unlikely that the veteran sharpshooter will log any minutes for the Thunder next season, it would not be surprising to see Ducas find a role with the Oklahoma City Blue if he performs well in Utah and Las Vegas.
After trading former two-way wing and OKC Blue standout Lindy Waters III to the Golden State Warriors, the Thunder's G League affiliate will need to add another shooter to their development system.
Last summer, players like Hunter Maldonado and Caleb McConnell both went undrafted before signing two-way deals with Oklahoma City to be part of the organization's Summer League squad. After their initial stint with the team, both players ended up earning a spot on the OKC Blue, where they won a G League title in 2024.
If Ducas has a solid showing in July, he could follow the same path that Maldonado, McConnell and many others have taken to earn their place in the NBA.
