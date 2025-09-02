Why Yaxel Lendeborg, OKC Thunder are a Common Pairing in Early 2026 Mock Drafts
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a hard team to correctly evaluate in mock drafts.
OKC has surprised analysts in the past, drafting prospects that many experts didn't project the Thunder to be interested in. Observers were thoroughly surprised when the team selected Josh Giddey with the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, and possibly even more surprised when the group took Dillon Jones in the first round of the 2024 draft.
Sam Presti and company have shown no qualms going away from consensus draft boards and selecting a player they feel fits the team's goals. For this reason, accuratly projecting who the Thunder will add can be difficult, espcially before the college basketball or NBA seasons start.
Multiple early projections for the 2026 NBA Draft have paired an intriguing prospect with the Oklahoma City, begging the question: what makes Yaxel Lendeborg seem like a fit with the Thunder?
Presti seems to covet players with specific traits, especially in recent draft classes, and Lendeborg posseses a few of the skills that overlap with other prospects OKC has selected.
Lendeborg started his college basketball career at Arizona Western College before spending two seasons at UAB. During the 2024-25 campaign, the talented big man averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 52.2% from the field, 35.7% from beyond the arc and 75.7% from 3-point range.
After earning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors in each of his two seasons with the Blazers, Lendeborg tested the NBA Draft waters in 2025 before electing to return to the NCAA. Rather than playing another year at UAB, though, Lendeborg transferred to Michigan.
A big season with the Wolverines would likely secure Lendeborg's position in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, especially after his measurements at the NBA Combine. The 22-year-old measured at 6-foot-8 and half an inch without shoes, weighing 234 pounds and boasting a 7-foot-4 wingspan.
Lendeborg's size and remarkable wingspan are the first indicators that he may be a good fit in Oklahoma City. Additionally, his versatility and passing acumen at the forward position make him an ideal candidate to play in Daigneault's offense.
Additionally, Lendeborg's length gives him the potential to be a strong defender at the next level, which would fit well in OKC.
After adding Thomas Sorber in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Thunder may not want to take another big man in the 2026 class, but Lendeborg appears to be a solid fit with the Thunder.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.