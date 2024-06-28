How OKC Thunder Made Most of 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft has come and gone, and it was certainly an eventful one for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It made three selections throughout both nights of the draft, taking Nikola Topic with the No. 12 pick, Dillon Jones with the No. 26 pick and Ajay Mitchell with the No. 38 pick.
Oklahoma City is at the stage where it’s focusing on competing for the NBA Finals, which is far sooner than even it probably expected a year ago. Getting win-now players through the draft — especially one that is projected to be weaker than usual — is hard to make happen, but it did about the best it possibly could’ve.
Even if the Thunder has long surpassed the rebuilding stage, it’s still one of the league’s youngest rosters. The timeline it has to win a championship can extend as far as the end of the decade, and potentially even beyond.
The draft is a great way to keep that timeline fresh, which Oklahoma City certainly accomplished.
Topic was a bold selection because of his injury risks and absence next season, but he’s the definition of a long-term piece the Thunder can use to maintain success. He’s just 18-years-old, and a year on the sidelines learning the system and getting comfortable with an NBA team could be beneficial for his career. It may take some time, but he could be an impactful player for many years.
Jones is a player that could make more of an impact now. He’s already 22-years-old coming out of Weber State, dominating the Big Sky Conference. He could end up as a shooting guard or small forward, with plenty of defensive upside. He thrives at rebounding even with his 6-foot-5 frame —averaging 9.8 last season — which Oklahoma City is absolutely looking for.
Mitchell is yet another guard, but a smart pick in the second round. He demonstrated productive and efficient offense at Santa Barbara, whether it be at the rim or from behind the arc. It’s tough to say what kind of role he’ll have going forward — a two way role seems like the most likely outcome — but in that position there wasn’t a whole lot better to ask for.
A need for the Thunder is an upgrade at the backup center spot that can add a higher level of rebounding, but it simply wasn’t going to be done in the draft. Free agency will be where that’s taken care of, particularly if it can land New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.
This year’s draft was meant to get players with potential that will fit Oklahoma City’s scheme, which it accomplished in stride. It knows the way it wants to play and what players are going to add to that, even if they aren't direct answers to the questions right now.
It may be a “weak” class, but the Thunder made the most of it.
