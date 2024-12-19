How to Watch: OKC Thunder vs Orlando Magic On National TV Slot
For the fourth straight game, the Oklahoma City Thunder will play in a rare National TV slot. Oklahoma City players and even NBA media discussed at length the lack of attention and marketing from the league. This week, they have had plenty of moments under the lights.
It has been more good than bad for the Thunder, who dismantled the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets on a National stage before dropping a dreadful contest ot the Bucks on Tuesday in the NBA Cup Championship.
Tuesday's loss does not count on the Thunder's resume, still 20-5 as it kicks back into its Regular Season gear. This gives Oklahoma City a five game winning streak, winners of nine of its last ten games.
On Thursday, the OKC Thunder travel to Orlando to take on the Magic on a TNT double-header date with an Eastern Conference foe. The Thunder and Magic clash looked much more appealing prior to the run of injuries with Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner all missing this contest.
Still, this is another chance for the Oklahoma City Thunder to showcase what has been a dominating season in front of a national audience starved for hoops after the NBA took Wednesday off as a league.
Everything you need to know:
Game information: Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) vs. Orlando Magic (17-11)
Time/date: 6:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 19
Where: Kia Center — Orlando, FL
TV/streaming: TNT
Total points: 209.5
Moneyline: Thunder -270
Spread: OKC Thunder -6.5
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.