Knicks' Josh Hart Hilariously Reacts to Isaiah Hartenstein Signing With Thunder
General manager and Sam Presti are absolutely on fire in the offseason. On Monday, all at or before 9 a.m. local time, the team retained two key talents on bargain contracts, as well as securing the teams best free agent in its 16 years of existence.
On Monday, former New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein inked a three-year, $87 million deal with the Thunder.
Attracting free agents to Oklahoma City isn't the easiest task, but the Thunder had an opportunity as their salary cap will soon be booked up, and they landed a big talent. Hartenstein's former teammate Josh Hart had strong comments on social media after the move.
The Knicks had an incredible culture last season as they won 50 games, making it to the second round of the playoffs. They recently acquired Mikal Bridges, making that four members of their national title-winning team at Villanova. The rest of the squad had great chemistry, too.
Hart's reaction was an obvious joke, and it's a sign of the relationship they had in New York.
It's hard to imagine Hartenstein isn't a great fit in Oklahoma City after seeing the culture he was a part of with the Knicks.
On the court, Hartenstein is a great fit, too. Some will think that the lack of a jump shot makes him a bad fit, which couldn't be more false. He's a quick decision-maker and a threat on offense on the interior. He's a stout defender and can anchor the defense while the team uses Chet Holmgren's versatility and mobility to help cover the rest of the floor, making them a huge threat on the defensive end of the floor.
Evidently, the Thunder made two huge additions in Alex Caruso and Hartenstein. Their willingness and readiness to ensure the championship window is blown open in Oklahoma City will pay off, and the team even re-signed Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins on bargain contracts.
Draft aside, Oklahoma City is crushing the offseason. In the draft, they even secured versatile talents who aren't limited to one role or archetype.
READ MORE: Paul George Leaves LA Clippers: What Does it Mean for the OKC Thunder?
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.