2024 NBA Draft: Popular OKC Thunder Selections Among Mock Drafts
The NBA Draft cycle comes to a halt in the next few days, as the two-day event begins tomorrow, with the second round coming to fruition on Thursday. A set of newcomers will make their way into the league as 58 names are called and many more will sign undrafted free agent contracts.
What direction will the Oklahoma City Thunder go with the No. 12 pick in the NBA Draft, though? Evidently, any options seem rational given their situation. They don't need to address any certain position or archetype from the draft.
The Thunder trading for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, moving on from Josh Giddey, signals the team is ready to win now. The guard rotation is strong, making it less likely they opt to draft a guard on Wednesday.
What has been a trend among mock drafts throughout the cycle? Plenty of names have been tossed around by a variety of draft analysts. There have been small guards like Jared McCain or Devin Carter -- even ranging to 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey. There's no grip on which way the team might swing.
Then, there has been some popular names thrown around more consistently -- those being Cody Williams, Tijdane Salaun and more recently, Bub Carrington.
The taller wings, and Carrington, who has great position size, could all be great selections after the team added Caruso to the mold. Drafting a center would leave players like Kel'el Ware and DaRon Holmes as likely selections, though they haven't been mocked to Oklahoma City nearly as much.
Given the trend of mock drafts, it's hard to imagine the team doesn't swing one of two directions -- adding a shotmaker off the bench to add further offensive spark or add a lengthy, high-upside prospect.
No matter what happens on Wednesday, it doesn't seem as if the Thunder will be done for the offseason as there's a real opportunity ahead of the team.
