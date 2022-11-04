Skip to main content

3 Takeaways: Eight Games into the Season OKC on the Right Track

Oklahoma City has played in eight games and seem to be headed in the right direction in most aspects in terms of the current season and the bright future.

Oklahoma City is eight games into the 2022-23 season and the attitude around the team is positive as they’ve looked better than expected.

OKC is right at .500 sitting at 4-4, the team has won four of the last five and the season is getting deeper and teams are coming into their own.

Here are three takeaways from the first eight Thunder games. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting together a legitimate All-Star campaign.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Bol Bol, Orlando Magic

You could argue Gilgeous-Alexander should’ve already been an All-Star, but he hasn’t, this year could change that.

SGA is off to one of the best starts in the NBA, and the best on his team. Each night despite the final outcome, Gilgeous-Alexander has posted crazy numbers.

In seven games, he averages 32.3 points per game, which is fourth in the NBA. The only players ahead of him? Three of the best players in the game: Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

He is also top three in assists per game (6.3) and tied for 33rd in rebounds per game (4.7). With talented guards throughout the league, SGA will have to both stay healthy and continue to play at a high level — both of which he’s capable of. 

Thunder are farther along in the rebuild than originally thought.

Isaiah Joe

OKC was bound to be better this season than it was last season with new talented rookies thrust into the mix.

However, Chet Holmgren went down with a Lisfranc injury before the season came close to starting, and the outlook again looked less bright.

OKC has exceeded expectations.

The Thunder sit at 4-4 after a quick four game win streak after losing their first three. They were better than .500 for the first time in two seasons, and the future looks bright.

The Thunder’s hope, at least in the eyes of fans, was to be in a position to draft Victor Wembanyama, while that’s still a likely option the team looks to be better than to earn the top lottery pick.

There’s still a lot of basketball to play, but there is a lot to be impressed by with this team. 

3-point shooting still holding the young Thunder back.

USATSI_19227705

The OKC 3-point shooting ranking in the NBA has gotten better than it was last season. The team is 29th in the league — an improvement of 30th last season.

Only the Lakers have a worse 3-point percentage than the Thunder.

Through eight games OKC is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. OKC is a young team that has plenty of talent and sits near the top of the league in some statistical markers, especially on defense.

However the 3-point shooting, which they invested in during the off-season continues to be the thorn in the side of the team despite showing immense growth in the preseason.

OKC still has the chance to turn around the mark, but through eight games the deep ball has been a hindrance to the OKC offense. 

