3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder's Big Win Over Memphis Grizzlies
While the Oklahoma City Thunder isn't necessarily in need of proving itself, quality wins only continue to add to its legitimacy.
A 120-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night did just that, as another huge performance from its leading man helped put it over the edge. Oklahoma City knocked down 15-of-36 3-point attempts, continuing its recent hot streak from deep.
Memphis is certainly in the running to be a threat once the playoffs arrive, but it endured a lackluster offensive performance overall. Granted, part of that is just the greatness of the Thunder's defensive unit, which shut the Grizzlies down especially in the second half.
Here are three takeaways from the 17-point victory:
A Good Day to be a Williams
Though nobody should be getting the pair of Jalen and Jaylin Williams mixed up at this point in time, they were synonymous with each other in helping bring a boost Oklahoma City last night.
Jalen provided typical strong production of 20 points, five rebounds, nine assists and two steals on 7-of-17 shooting, further expanding on a strong post All-Star weekend run. Jaylin stepped up big time, adding 13 points and four rebounds on 4-of-4 shooting from behind the arc.
Jaylin has shown the ability to stretch the floor in the past, but teams aren't going to expect him to knock down four 3-pointers in one game. Especially without the services of Chet Holmgren, his source of offense in the backup center role was an important part of the win.
The Williams' share very different roles — one being an All-Star and the other a bench piece — but both had equally strong performances for themselves. Even including Memphis forward Vince Williams Jr.'s 12-point game, it was a good day to share that last name.
SGA Continues to be Aggressive
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP case needs no introduction, and over the last couple of weeks of action, it's only gotten to be more convincing.
The guard strung together another staggering offensive performance, this time being 41 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two steals on 14-of-25 shooting from the field and 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. The Grizzlies' defense had zero answers to try and limit his production.
Even with the Thunder now coasting to a 51-11 record in the last stretch before the playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't let it up in his scoring prowess. Last night was his 10th 40+ point game of the season, which leads the entire NBA.
It doesn't matter if he gets to the free-throw line or not, Gilgeous-Alexander is going to get his. He can attack teams from anywhere, and has cemented himself as one of the top scorers that the league has seen in quite some time.
Don't knock the hustle.
Dort Holds Up on Defense
Luguentz Dort didn't have quite the outstanding offensive performance against the Grizzlies — only putting up three points on 1-of-7 shooting — but of course, the other end was as consistent as ever.
Despite his little offensive output, Dort finished with a +35 in 34 minutes of action. His defense is so elite, that it alone gave him the highest +/- out of anyone on the Oklahoma City roster.
Looking at Ja Morant's poor efficiency of 8-of-22 shooting, along with Desmond Bane's 5-of-14, one could guess that Dort played a factor in that. There's a reason why he has a defensive reputation unparalled across the NBA.
"Dort specifically was unbelievable tonight on that end of the floor," coach Mark Daigneault said. "He really set a tone for us."
Not many players can give a team that amount of an impact with just defense, but Dort's strengths have gifted both he and the Thunder that ability. Memphis just dealt with one of the many games of this season that Dort put a player in the "chamber."
