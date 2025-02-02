3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder’s Dominant Win Against Sacramento
The Thunder were back on their home floor and easily bounced back from their ninth loss.
Oklahoma City beat the Sacramento Kings 144-110 on Saturday at the Paycom Center to move to 38-9. After falling to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, the Thunder had no issues getting back into the win column.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his usual impact, giving the Thunder 29 points, six rebounds and nine assists. However, Aaron Wiggins stole the show with a career-high 41 points after starting in Jalen Williams’ absence.
It was more than just a big night for those two as Oklahoma City shot 53.3% from the floor and 41.3% from the 3-point range. While the Thunder forced an uncharacteristically low seven turnovers from their opponent, they held the Kings to a 40% night from the floor and a 25% mark from beyond the arc.
Let’s dive into three lessons that can be learned from yesterday’s game.
Aaron Wiggins isn’t going anywhere
As one of the main pieces in mock trades over the past few months, Wiggins’ new contract has made him an interesting centerpiece for a potential trade. However, with the trade deadline just around the corner, Wiggins likely erased any doubts about his future on Saturday.
Wiggins finished the night hunting shots in the final minutes to eventually hit a career-high 41 points to go with a career-high 14 rebounds. While the blowout might indicate Wiggins’ numbers weren’t all that important, he was instrumental in helping Oklahoma City build its lead without Jalen Williams.
Wiggins has had a resurgence over the past few weeks, and this matchup was a culmination of everything he’s been showing. While Sam Presti might have some areas to address at the deadline, Wiggins should be as safe as anyone.
Kenrich Williams will be a key player in the postseason
Throughout the season, Williams has seen inconsistent playing time at best but always seems to make an impact when he is on the floor. Saturday night against the Kings was no different as he scored a season-high 18 points and added a season-high 11 rebounds.
Shooting 8-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, Williams was one of many Thunder players who thrived against Sacramento. While the Thunder will rarely have an offensive outburst like the 144-point night they just had, knowing they can get contributions like this from role players is massive.
Considering all of the injuries the Thunder already have and the sudden unknown status of Cason Wallace, who left Saturday’s game with a shoulder strain, Williams’ contributions are massive as Oklahoma City looks to keep building momentum.
Isaiah Hartenstein could get a triple-double this season
Since arriving in Oklahoma City, Hartenstein has been a massive difference-maker for the Thunder. Especially with Chet Holmgren’s absence, Hartenstein has provided a reliable presence inside and has been one of the league’s best rebounders on the floor. Add in his soft touch around the rim, and he has been a double-double machine.
Over his first 27 games, Hartenstein has racked up 17 double-doubles, including a 16-point, 15-rebound outing against the Kings. While he has brought so much to the Thunder as a rebounder, his passing ability is often overlooked. With a great connection with a handful of players already, Hartenstein’s playmaking has become a key part of Oklahoma City’s offensive success.
Against the Kings, Hartenstein had six assists, marking the 10th time he has hit that mark this season, with a season-high of eight. If his teammates can get hot off of his passes for a night, he could soon join the Thunder’s triple-double club.
The Thunder have been one of the best all season and they had no problem continuing their dominance against the Kings on Saturday. As the trade deadline approaches, this could be a busy week for the league, with a superstar swap of Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis already going down.
Considering how complete the Thunder look already, it could be a quiet few days in Oklahoma City. The Thunder will take the court again on Monday and look to avenge their NBA Cup Final loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.
