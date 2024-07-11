3 Takeaways From OKC Thunder’s Win Against Memphis in Tight SLC Summer League Finale
Oklahoma City grinded out a win to cap off their time in Utah.
The Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 80-77 in the team’s final game of the Salt Lake City Summer League. With the game close throughout, the Thunder held off a couple of Grizzlies' attempts to tie or take the lead in the final seconds to secure the win.
After a high-scoring matchup against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, the Thunder had a tougher time scoring against the Grizzlies. Shooting 38.9%, the Thunder struggled to find any offensive rhythm but used solid defense to get the win.
Ajay Mitchell led the Thunder in scoring with 21, while Ousmane Dieng and Adam Flagler also scored in double figures.
Let’s dive into three lessons that can be learned from yesterday’s game.
Ajay Mitchell continues to look like a second-round steal
In June, the Thunder traded into the second round and eventually traded up a couple of times to select Mitchell at No. 38. Although it has only been three games, Mitchell looks like someone teams will regret passing on.
Against the Grizzlies, Mitchell had his highest scoring output, with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. While adding five rebounds, Mitchell has shown he can adapt his game to whatever his team needs. Despite only having one assist against Memphis, Mitchell had a 10-assist game against the Jazz on Tuesday.
In three games of Summer League, Mitchell has impressed with his ability to get where he wants offensively and put his teammates in a good position to score. Despite how good he has looked, cracking the Thunder’s rotation will be difficult for any rookie next season, particularly a second-rounder. If nothing else, Mitchell looks like a perfect addition to the Blue’s G League title defense.
Ousmane Dieng is in Summer League instead of the Olympics for a reason
Throughout his career, Dieng has struggled to find consistent playing time in the NBA. Last season, it seemed he turned a corner. While he did not play much for the Thunder, he starred in the G League and led the Blue to the championship.
However, his performance against Memphis was another example of how far he still has to go. He bounced back after a rough first half to finish with 17 points, eight assists and four blocks but had six turnovers.
Dieng has shown flashes of his potential throughout the Salt Lake City Summer League. Considering how raw he still looks in some areas, Dieng seems unlikely to make any contributions to the Thunder next season.
Dillon Jones can make an impact without scoring
In the first two games of Summer League action, Jones looked like arguably the best player for the Thunder. That culminated with a 21-point outing against the Jazz on Tuesday, during which he shot 7-of-8 from the floor and hit three 3-pointers.
However, he did not have the same offensive efficiency against Memphis. Jones scored seven points on 2-of-11 shooting and had four turnovers. Including a few missed layups, he never found his game on Wednesday.
Yet, he was active in every other aspect of the game and was a key part of the Thunder’s win. He added six rebounds, five assists and three steals. While shooting 2-of-11 won’t help him get playing time next season, his ability to do everything else and not let a poor shooting night distract him is impressive.
Oklahoma City has gotten a closer look at some players throughout its time in Utah and will continue to get a better idea of who could contribute next season. Although it was not pretty, the Thunder made enough plays to get a win, which has been a theme for the organization throughout Mark Daigneault’s tenure.
Oklahoma City will begin its Vegas Summer League slate with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
