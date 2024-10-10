3 Takeaways From the OKC Thunder’s First Preseason Game With a Full Squad
Oklahoma City continued to look good in its second preseason contest.
For the first time, all of the Thunder’s top stars took the floor. Although they only played one half, the Thunder have plenty of reasons for optimism, given what they saw.
Despite leading throughout the first half, the Thunder’s reserves struggled to find the same success as the starters. The Houston Rockets won 122-113 after Jack McVeigh’s buzzer beater sent the game into overtime.
Still, the Thunder’s stars shined in their first preseason action together. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams finished with 15 points apiece, while Chet Holmgren added 10. Isaiah Hartenstein also made an impact in limited playing time, grabbing a game-high nine rebounds.
Let’s dive into three lessons that can be learned from yesterday’s game.
OKC could increase 3-point volume (H2 Font)
Last season, the Thunder were the best shooting team in the league, making 38.9% of their shots from beyond the arc. However, they ranked only 16th in 3-point attempts per game with 34.2.
Oklahoma City could enter next season with a renewed focus on taking more outside shots, led by a couple of mid-range stars. Against Houston, Gilgeous-Alexander went 2-of-2 from outside, both pull-up shots in transition, and Williams went 3-of-6.
Last season, Williams had only eight games with six 3-point attempts. The Thunder as a unit also surpassed their usual mark from outside, shooting 15-of-51. Although the Thunder would like to shoot better than 29.4% from deep, they hit the 51-shot mark only once last season.
The Thunder’s starting five won’t matter much
Against Houston, Mark Daigneault rolled out a starting lineup featuring the core four and Alex Caruso. While that seems like the obvious choice for the starting unit, the Thunder will roll out no shortage of lineups.
Although the Thunder have the pieces to match any team in the league, they can also use that luxury aggressively. The Thunder have so many options, they can easily force other teams to adjust or impose their will.
With Oklahoma City’s offseason additions and existing core, it will find success with any two players it pairs with the star trio.
OKC will have a lot of blowout wins
Despite the Thunder’s youth, they are a complete team that will have their way with most of the league. Oklahoma City held a 13-point halftime lead against Houston and simply looked to be on another level.
While that should be expected from a No. 1 seed against a lottery team, it gave a glimpse into what the Thunder’s season might look like. The Thunder’s offseason additions of Caruso and Hartenstein were seen as moves to raise the team’s ceiling but they are also significant floor raisers.
Josh Giddey’s struggles as a shooter and defender are gone, along with Oklahoma City getting dusted on the glass, particularly with the second unit. Those problems persisted and kept opponents in games despite Oklahoma City controlling nearly every other aspect consistently.
Without any obvious and significant weaknesses this season, the Thunder’s dominance may know no bounds.
The Thunder will likely have a skeleton squad for their next game on Thursday. They will face the New Zealand Breakers in Tulsa on the second half of a preseason back-to-back.
