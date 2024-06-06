Adding Championship Experience Could Benefit OKC Thunder
Sometimes to get over the hump, you need someone who has been there already.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off their first playoff run with their young core headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. In the second-round loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder’s lack of playoff experience seemed to play a role.
Although most of the players projected to be in next season’s rotation will have at least 10 playoff games under their belt, adding more experience would not hurt. Adding Gordon Hayward at the trade deadline did not have the effect Sam Presti had hoped for, but going a step further than adding extensive playoff experience could be the answer.
The Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics are both looking for their first championships in more than a decade this season, but the teams each have something in common: championship experience. With Kyrie Irving and Jrue Holiday playing extensive roles on their teams, their experience and leadership have seemingly rubbed off on their teammates throughout runs to the NBA Finals.
Those players have had significant impacts on their teams, but even having someone deep on the bench with championship experience can be helpful. Of the past 30 NBA champions, 27 had a player who had previously won an NBA championship.
The three exceptions were all recent with the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks, 2015 Golden State Warriors and 2011 Dallas Mavericks. Still, the trend of championship teams with former champions is difficult to ignore.
For the Thunder, adding just anyone to sit on the end of the bench would not necessarily make sense. Considering the Thunder’s spot near the top of the West and a young core that has plenty of room to grow, attracting former champions in free agency could be doable.
Oklahoma City’s potential targets could include players such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Klay Thompson and JaVale McGee. Any additions with championship experience could range from starter-quality players to bench warmers. Still, the idea of having a veteran player who has won at the biggest stage is something Oklahoma City should seriously consider this offseason.
