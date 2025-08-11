adidas is Making OKC Thunder Forward Jalen Williams a Superstar
The NBA offseason has been a big celebration for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a parade in downtown Bricktown, the Thunder players have taken turns with the Larry O'Brien trophy, trotting from city to city and showing it off to communities that helped them achieve these goals.
Some players have made media tours, others have gotten married, plus massive extensions have been shelled out by the franchise. It has been a great few months for the Thunder roster ahead of getting back to work at training camp next month.
The latest offseason update comes from NBA All-Star Jalen Williams. Fresh off a five-year $239.9 million extension with Oklahoma City, he has taken a trip to China in partnership with adidas.
The Oklahoma City Thunder forward was greeted by fans as soon as he touched down in China with O-K-C chants, barks and plenty of memorabilia to sign –– including his collaboration with adidas to have his own colorway of the white Harden Vol. 9.
adidas is helping Jalen Williams become a Superstar
Williams has done everything right on the floor. His progression as a player has been jaw-dropping, reaching the heights of an All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive player by year three. A campaign that saw him be the no. 2 scoring option for the OKC Thunder en route to the franchise's first championship, including a 40-point night in the NBA Finals.
His status in the NBA will only climb with his new payday and sustained team success, led in part by the Santa Clara product on both ends.
However, to see the fans swarm the swingman at the airport away from Oklahoma City was an eye-opening moment.
As adidas backs the rising star, their support behind the 24-year-old can quickly make the youngster a true Superstar in this league.
This overseas tour is just the latest example of Williams not only broadening his individual footprint but in the process upping the Thunder's global brand.
The Thunder All-NBA forward underwent offseason wrist surgery for torn ligaments that ailed him all postseason.
Williams will be doing multiple activation events while in China for adidas, Thunder on SI will have you covered for all the on goings of his offseason trip.
Last season, the Santa Clara product posted 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.3 stocks (steals plus blocks) per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 36% from beyond the arc and 78% at the charity stripe.